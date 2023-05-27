Soaring cost of potatoes could force fish and chip shops to close, warns industry boss

A file image of a portion of fish and chips (Niall Carson/PA)

Fish and chip shops could be forced to close amid soaring potato costs, an industry leader has warned.

Andrew Crook, president of the National Federation of Fish Friers, claimed that high costs for energy and food could shut chippies after the cost of 25kg potato sacks more than doubled to £20.

He told the Guardian: “They were barely keeping their heads above water, so this is going to be a step too far. Some shops will close until potato prices settle down but some it may put under.”

The cost of food continues to rise at a stubbornly high rate despite a fall in overall inflation, according to the latest official data.

Food inflation was at 19.3 per cent in April, down only slightly on 19.6 per cent the previous month and remaining close to the highest rate for more than 45 years.

Potato prices have jumped by 24.8 per cent, according to data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS). Pasta and rice have increased by 27.7 per cent and 14.9 per cent respectively over the past year.

Supermarkets have also raised the price of oven chips, with a bag of 1.2-1.5kg crinkle-cut oven chips up 78p, according to data firm Assosia.

Analysis by Mintec, a commodities data group, found that the price of European processing potatoes, used to make French fries in the UK, is up 66 per cent compared with last year.

Mintec analyst Harry Campbell told the newspaper: “As supplies have decreased over the course of the season, good demand for fresh potatoes and finished products has led to buyers competing for dwindling stocks.

“Chipping potatoes are typically not grown on contract which means any rises in free-buy prices are fully reflected in the prices paid by the shops. This has meant that chippies have seen major increases with little to no price stability.”