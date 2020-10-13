Soaring commercial auto insurance rates, onerous conditions 'killing us,' small businesses say

For more than five years, Frank Hunt's moving company has been a pillar of his community in Barrie, Ont., but he says his award-winning business is now on its knees — and he blames his insurance company.

"They're killing us. They're literally shutting down the business," he told CBC News. He says onerous demands from his insurer have led to a loss of about 75 per cent of his revenue.

Hunt, 73, says his company pays about $10,000 for commercial vehicle insurance each year. He says there have been no claims or accidents. "Not even a broken windshield," he said.

His problems began in May, when his insurer suddenly demanded his drivers upgrade their licences to beyond what Ontario's Ministry of Transportation requires. He and his drivers are legally allowed to drive the company's five-ton moving trucks with a basic G licence.

"This year, the insurance company comes up with, 'Oh, you've got to have a different licence, a D licence, or you can't drive.' I only have a G licence, so I can't even drive my own vehicles anymore," Hunt told CBC News.

The Insurance Bureau of Canada says if small business owners want to know why their policy requirements are getting tighter and their premiums are getting higher, they should look no further than COVID-19. The bureau says insurers "have been confronted with increased costs" due to the pandemic.

But that's little consolation to Hunt and his wife Karina Shaak, 65. They tried to switch insurance companies. They were told they couldn't, unless they agreed to pay much higher premiums — as much as $25,000, more than double what they previously paid.

So the couple hired new drivers with D licences, or higher. Their insurer refused to cover them, though, claiming the new hires didn't have three years of documented driving experience. In two cases, the new employees had many years behind the wheel — one in particular.

"He had 21 years experience, he was a great driver and had no infractions against him, said Shaak. "They wouldn't let us hire him because he didn't have three years experience. It didn't show because there was nothing on his record."

'I had to save the company'

The only apparent solution: either Hunt, who had a major heart attack last year, or his wife had to get a trucker's licence. As owners of the company, they wouldn't be required to have three years of documented experience, she says.

"I had to save the company," Shaak said. "The stress was just phenomenal. They told me if I didn't pass our insurance would be closed."

"Right in the middle of COVID, and I had cancer," she said, describing the scramble to get both a written test and road test, to get the D licence.

Still, with only one of their four moving trucks now on the road, Hunt says most of their business has dried up. Only a skeleton staff remains.

"I may have to lay them all off. And I don't want to do it," he said.

Hundreds of taxis sit idle

Hunt and Shaak aren't the only business owners who say they are facing collapse due to insurance woes.

Kristine Hubbard, operations manager at Beck Taxi in Toronto, says approximately 500 drivers who worked with the company are now out of business due to soaring insurance rates.

"That's 500 small businesses that are parked, and that means out of business until this issue is resolved, until something comes up to help them," she told CBC News.

The cabbies were hit with insurance hikes that jumped to as much as $22,000 a year, more than triple what they paid as recently as last year. Hubbard says many drivers who can't afford the new rates have parked their vehicles in "taxi graveyards'' popping up across the city.

She says that should be a concern to everyone, especially given taxi companies are contracted to supply about 75 per cent of the rides for the Toronto Transit Commission's Wheel Trans service, which provides transportation for people with disabilities.

View photos Turgut Yeter/CBC News More

Story continues