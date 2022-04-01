Is SOAR Technology Acquisition Corp.'s (NYSE:FLYA) Shareholder Ownership Skewed Towards Insiders?

The big shareholder groups in SOAR Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLYA) have power over the company. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. Warren Buffett said that he likes "a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people." So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

SOAR Technology Acquisition is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$311m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about SOAR Technology Acquisition.

ownership-breakdown
What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About SOAR Technology Acquisition?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in SOAR Technology Acquisition. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see SOAR Technology Acquisition's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

earnings-and-revenue-growth
It looks like hedge funds own 5.2% of SOAR Technology Acquisition shares. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. With a 26% stake, CEO Jonathan Poulin is the largest shareholder. With 5.4% and 4.4% of the shares outstanding respectively, Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. and Citadel Advisors LLC are the second and third largest shareholders.

We also observed that the top 9 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of SOAR Technology Acquisition

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in SOAR Technology Acquisition Corp.. Insiders own US$78m worth of shares in the US$311m company. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 19% stake in SOAR Technology Acquisition. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand SOAR Technology Acquisition better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for SOAR Technology Acquisition (2 are concerning) that you should be aware of.

Of course this may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free free list of interesting companies.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

