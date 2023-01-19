Soapy Joe's Car Wash Continues San Diego County Expansion With Grand Opening Celebration of New Miramar Location

The Opening Marks Soapy Joe's 19th Location In San Diego

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2023 / Soapy Joe's Car Wash , locally loved family-owned car wash, has announced the official opening of its new location in Miramar (9650 Miramar Road) on Thursday, January 19, marking Soapy Joe's Car Wash's 19th location in San Diego County. In celebration of this new location, Soapy Joe's will be hosting a Grand Opening Party and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, which will begin at 9:30am. Councilmember Kent Lee will be in attendance and offering remarks along with partner dignitaries.

"Opening our 19th Soapy Joe's location is an honor, and we are excited to bring our eco-friendly wash to the Miramar-area community," said Lorens Attisha, Founder and CEO of Soapy Joe's. "We are thankful to have such loyal Soapy Joe's followers and are thrilled to build community in Miramar, extending our family further." Each Soapy Joe's location brings 20 new jobs to the community.

To celebrate the opening, Soapy Joe's will offer all active duty military and veterans free car washes from January 19-22, 2023 (with a valid military ID). Soapy Joe's is also offering new members in the area a special "BOGO for a Penny" deal when they join the wash club at the new Miramar location through March 31, 2023 ($20-35 value). To celebrate the opening, Soapy Joe's is hosting a fundraiser to support its long-time partner Support the Enlisted Project (STEP), which provides assistance to those facing financial crisis through counseling, education, and grants.

"Junior military families earn some of the lowest income imaginable," said Tony Teravainen, CEO and Founder of STEP. "It's the ongoing support from companies like Soapy Joe's that enables STEP to provide essential financial services to them in times of crisis."

Soapy Joe's is a proud supporter of San Diego's military men and women. A notable 35% of Soapy Joe's field leadership are veterans, including the company's Senior Vice President, Isaac Lee, who served seven operational deployments, including Detachment Officer in Charge of HMH-465 at Miramar Air Base. Lee holds a place of honor among San Diego Business Journal's 2022 Most Influential Veterans in Business list. Soapy Joe's was recently honored with the Terry McGee Leadership Award from STEP. Soapy Joe's gives thousands of free car washes on Veteran's Day to thank San Diego's active duty military, their families and veterans.

Story continues

To learn more about Soapy Joe's or to become a member, please visit www.soapyjoescarwash.com .

About Soapy Joe's

Soapy Joe's Car Wash is a locally owned family business with multiple locations serving San Diego County. Soapy Joe's prides itself in its commitment to the environment, using advanced water reclamation systems, and earning the International Carwash Associations WaterSavers® designation. Over the past 12 years Soapy Joe's has donated more than 100,000 free washes, benefiting communities such as veterans, healthcare workers, schools, hospitals, and firefighters, and more. Soapy Joe's prides itself not just on their contribution to the environment but the community and members as well. For more information, current brand news and updates please visit www.soapyjoescarwash.com and follow Soapy Joes on Instagram @soapyjoes .

Media Contact:

Power Digital

soapyjoescw@powerdigital.com

SOURCE: Soapy Joe's Car Wash





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/735844/Soapy-Joes-Car-Wash-Continues-San-Diego-County-Expansion-With-Grand-Opening-Celebration-of-New-Miramar-Location



