Soap stars unveiled as final Dancing On Ice contestants

Soap stars Ryan Thomas and Roxy Shahidi are the final celebrities to join the Dancing On Ice line-up.

They join world champion boxer Ricky Hatton, actress Claire Sweeney, S Club singer Hannah Spearritt, former Love Island contestant and West End star Amber Davies and Olympic champion Greg Rutherford on the bill.

Also taking their chances on the ice will be DJ Adele Roberts, EastEnders actor Ricky Norwood, comedian Lou Sanders, Made In Chelsea’s Miles Nazaire and original Gogglebox star Stephen Lustig-Webb.

Roxy Shahidi is best known for playing Leyla Harding in ITV soap Emmerdale (Matt Crossick/PA)

Former Celebrity Big Brother champion Thomas is best known for playing Jason Grimshaw on Coronation Street from 2000 until 2016.

In 2018, he played Rafael Humphreys in Australian soap opera Neighbours.

Shahidi is best known as Leyla Harding in ITV soap Emmerdale.

She said: “I’m an actor hiding behind a character, that’s where I’m most comfortable.

“Being yourself out there on the ice with no character to hide behind is really scary for me. I’d say that’s the scariest element for me.”

The duo were both unveiled on Channel 4 programme Steph’s Packed Lunch.

The upcoming series of Dancing On Ice will see 12 celebrities attempt to master the skill of ice dancing.

Dancing On Ice will return to ITV and ITVX in 2024.