Soaking rains return to B.C. South Coast, alpine snow yields avalanche risk

The last several weeks have been a roller-coaster ride for B.C., which has seen everything from frigid cold, snow and heavy rain to a bit of a dry spell for parts of the South Coast in January. After eight consecutive days of no precipitation for Vancouver, the wet weather will return Saturday evening with the arrival of a Pacific system. Metro Vancouver is looking at potentially more than 50 mm of rain locally, with amounts possibly doubling that for western Vancouver Island. Meanwhile, the higher terrain will be hit with copious amounts of snow, with 20-30 cm for some of the passes, elevating the threat for avalanches. More on the timing and impacts of the incoming system, below.

SATURDAY/SUNDAY: RAIN PUSHES ONTO SOUTH COAST, HIGH-ELEVATION SNOW

After eight straight dry days in Vancouver, it's about time for a frontal system to roll across the South Coast. The low-pressure system and associated cold front slide down the coast, bringing bouts of heavy rainfall along coastal sections. Rainfall will nudge its way onto the coast Saturday evening, spreading eastward overnight.

Amounts that exceed 50 mm locally are expected across northern sections of Metro Vancouver. Meanwhile, parts of western Vancouver Island may see 50-100 mm of rainfall through Sunday. A rainfall warning is in effect for Metro Vancouver.

BCRAIN

While the low elevations deal with a round of soaking rain, the higher terrain will be getting a winter blast -- with up to 30 cm of snowfall, spilling into the Interior highway passes. Travel up the Sea-to-Sky pass after Squamish becomes snowy, with more than 20 cm of snowfall forecast through Sunday.

With the added snowfall stressing the terrain, the avalanche risk increases into Sunday, even attaining high for coastal alpine regions. Snowfall warnings and special weather statements are in effect.

BCSnow

Rain will taper late Sunday evening for the South Coast, with high-elevation snow continuing into Monday morning for the Interior.

Story continues

Freezing levels will mostly hovering around 1000-1200 metres this weekend, but then dropping below 1000 metres with flurries possibly reaching down near sea level as the system departs.

Beyond the weekend, B.C. can expect mostly fair and near seasonal conditions next week. A weak system is possible mid- or late week, potentially bringing wet snow or mixing down to low elevations, but no major storms are in sight.

Stay tuned to The Weather Network for the latest forecast updates across B.C.