The movies that are 'so bad, they're good'

There’s nothing more enjoyable that settling back and enjoying a well-crafted movie. A great film has the power to transport you to another world, to experience another person’s life, to see things you people wouldn’t believe.

But consuming great films can be like ordering the best steak on the menu every day. You start off savouring every last bite, but if you spend every day eating prime beef, it soon loses its appeal, and you start craving junk food.

In celebration of cinematic junk, film fans on Reddit have been sharing their guilty pleasure movies, the films that are so bad they’re good.

Batman and Robin (1997)

View photos American actors Alicia Silverstone, George Clooney and Chris O'Donnell on the set of Batman & Robin, directed by Joel Schumacher. (Photo by Warner Bros. Pictures/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images) More

Joel Schumacher’s second Batman film starring George Clooney as Bruce Wayne and Arnie as Mr Freeze did well at the box office but was critically-derided, killing the franchise stone dead. It’s regularly named among lists of the worst movies ever made, but one fan on Reddit thinks it transcends its awfulness: “There are over 40 ice puns.

“That's all you need. But you also get Clooney as the worst Batman ever, Bane's mindless banter, Ivy's cringe-worthy monologues, Bat nipples, bat credit card, etc. So bad it's good.”

Mac and Me (1988)

This E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial rip-off homage, famous for its extensive McDonald’s and Coca-Cola product placements, has gained a cult following over the years since it flopped at the box office, despite often being named one of the worst movies ever made. Ant-Man star Paul Rudd is a fan however, as are many people on Reddit including one fan who wrote: “We got this film free with a pack of blank VHS tapes in 90s Ireland and we thought it was the greatest mistaken free gift of all time! We watched it until the tape wouldn't play anymore and it was only when I got older (literally when I went to college) that I realised ET was the main picture and Mac & Me was the rip off!!”

Anaconda (1997)

View photos Jennifer Lopez reaching for Ice Cube as he's attacked in scene from the film 'Anaconda', 1997. (Photo by Columbia Pictures/Getty Images) More

Nominated for six awards at the 1998 Golden Raspberry Awards, including Worst Picture, Worst Director, Worst Screenplay, and Worst Screen couple (for Jon Voight and the anaconda), this 90s creature feature has enjoyed a surprisingly long shelf life, earning four sequels and an upcoming reboot. It had a surprisingly high wattage cast, which adds to its car crash aura. “With the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Ice Cube, Owen Wilson, Danny Trejo, AND Jon Voight all sharing the screen at the same time?,” a fan wrote. “That is the recipe for amazingly horrible and horribly amazing at the same time.”

Troll 2 (1990)

Another contender for the title of the worst move ever made, this low budget comedy horror is the subject of the critically acclaimed documentary Best Worst Movie. Conceived and produced as a film called Goblins, it was marketed as a sequel to 1986’s Troll despite having no connection and no trolls. “I discovered this movie on a bargain bin dvd an old lady gave me,” writes a fan. “I had never heard anything about it before putting it on. It instantly became one of my favorites.”

Super Mario Bros (1993)

View photos The poster for Super Mario Bros. More

