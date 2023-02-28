Snyder hopeful on immediate Hawks run while building culture

New Atlanta Hawks head coach Quin Snyder is hopeful of going on a run this season while also building a culture within the franchise.

The Hawks confirmed the appointment of Snyder on Sunday, replacing Nate McMillan, who was fired last week.

Snyder has been out of a job since leaving the Jazz at the end of last season, having led them to six straight playoff appearances.

Atlanta are eighth in the Eastern Conference with a 31-30 record but the appointment of ex-Utah Jazz head coach Snyder offers instant hope, although he said the decision to take over now rather than at the end of the season was not simple given the expectation of immediate results.

"As I thought about it, I think the opportunity to come in now, although maybe challenging, is also an opportunity to hopefully go on a run," Snyder told reporters.

"Also, and I think these things are not mutually exclusive, to begin to build a foundation, a culture. It's always a challenge, but those challenges are often most rewarding and the best opportunity."

The Hawks boast a strong roster featuring All-Stars Trae Young and Dejounte Murray and Snyder was bullish about getting the best out of them.

"I think players want to get better, and they want to be coached," Snyder said. "I think the relationships are what allows you to coach them effectively.

"In those things again, it's part of the reason I wanted to start now, and I think that our group here needs to just decide to trust each other. it's incumbent upon all of us – myself, first and foremost – to not violate that trust."

Hawks general manager Landry Fields said Snyder was their first choice and that he ticked all the boxes.

"Everything we were looking for, it was check, check, check," he said.