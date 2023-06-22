Snuggle up to Those Summer Evenings With Glossier's Limited Edition Cream Hoodie

If you're looking for a cozy companion on those balmy summer evenings, Glossier has launched the perfect solution with its latest GlossiWEAR hoodie in a fresh cream hue.

The Limited Edition Embroidered Cream Hoodie is a stylish piece with an oversized, comfy and cozy fit. The soft ice cream color and signature smile wave logo on the back makes it a great addition to your wardrobe. Plus, the front pocket pouch adds to its convenience. It's perfect for lounging or running errands while still looking fashionable.

Take a closer look at the design above. Priced at $65 USD, the Limited Embroidered Cream Hoodie is now available on Glossier's website.