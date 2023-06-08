Snubbed! Royal Academy leaves top curator off guestlist after 30 years ‘running the place’

Sir Norman Rosenthal (Dave Benett for Galerie Thaddaeus Ropac)

The Royal Academy of Arts launched its summer exhibition this week with great fanfare. So what does veteran art historian and curator Sir Norman Rosenthal think of the show? Sir Norman seems well placed to give an opinion, considering he masterminded the RA’s exhibitions for three decades. But wait. “I can’t tell you what I think because I wasn’t invited,” he groaned when the Londoner asked for his verdict last night at a party at Toklas restaurant, Aldwych. “They didn’t invite me! I mean, I did run the place for 30 years, you know.” On Tuesday night, the RA opened the annual show at Burlington House with its now-traditional summer party.

The bash is a must-attend event for art world somebodies and, increasingly, celebrities with aesthetic sensibilities. Channel 4 comedian Joe Lycett, for example, has even been included as an exhibiting artist. The Londoner noticed a few old hands were absent. Perhaps they wouldn’t take kindly to this year’s pop culture influence? “I think they would rather forget about me,” said Sir Norman, taking the slight personally. “It was noted. The only other thing I would say is this: if you like art and you live in London, the new Anselm Kiefer show at White Cube is worth a detour. It’s in Bermondsey.”

Serpentine’s queen of forgiveness

Architect Lina Ghotmeh is a let-bygones-be-bygones sort. When we saw her yesterday, at the Serpentine Pavilion she designed, she was at pains to thank us for the two-star review the Standard gave the structure on Monday. We labelled it “a bland dish”.

After appearing in a live conversation with Hans Ulrich-Obrist, director of the Serpentine Galleries, Ghotmeh revealed a hidden meaning behind the design. “It thinks about the royal presence, like a crown that is sitting, that is hovering around, that talks about the history of these Royal Parks.” How topical. “It’s about bringing architecture closer to the people,” she added.

Philippe Sands supports the reds?

Velvet-voiced human rights lawyer and best-selling author Philippe Sands feels Sir Keir Starmer is getting a bit of a rough ride from journalists like yours truly. He told The Londoner yesterday that “he’s not the very dour image that’s presented. He is a great friend and a thoroughly decent person”. The two watch Arsenal together fairly regularly. Apparently that’s where the Labour leader’s exciting side comes out.

Sir Keir is desperately seeking celebrity endorsements before the next election, splashing £50,000 on a celeb hunter for Labour HQ. Will Sands be one of them? “I’m more of a friend than an endorser.” Sands has written extensively about international law in books such as East West Street and warns us his views on the Government’s asylum policies are probably unprintable. So, is that a tick for the red team?

Our singing would rock you

We ran into Dame Emma Thompson and her daughter Gaia Wise at the relaunch of We Will Rock You last night. Thompson told us it was her 12th time seeing the show. David Mitchell and Victoria Coren Mitchell were also there, silent as mice in their seats. "We sing, but with nobody listening — we wouldn't inflict that on anyone," said Coren Mitchell. Her husband told us: "I never sing along to anything. Even in Christmas carols, I just mime!"