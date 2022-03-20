The Snub That Still Hurts: Boyhood grew on audiences — but wasn't showy enough for the Academy

When we speak of the magic of movies, we often mean the modern wizardry that technology and innovation allow: towering sandworms, galaxy-skimming superheroes, Vin Diesel's car on a rope swing. But the magic of Richard Linklater, the laconic Texan who gave us modern classics like Before Sunrise and Dazed and Confused, is something else. And his signature style — analog, unhurried, profoundly human — found its apogee in Boyhood, the 2014 coming-of-age masterstroke that took him 12 years to make.

The story is bone-simple: just an ordinary kid (Ellar Coltrane); his sister (Linklater's real-life daughter Lorelei); the overworked, underpaid single mother raising them (Patricia Arquette); and the cool-guy dad (Ethan Hawke) who sometimes comes around. Shot in brief snatches over successive years, the film feels gentle, observational, almost plotless; if this were a Terrence Malick movie, there would probably be a voiceover and a dinosaur. But its smattering of moments — bike rides and bowling alleys, first loves and bad haircuts — become, lyrically, the stuff that life is made of.

Boyhood

Matt Lankes/IFC Films Ellar Coltrane in 'Boyhood'

Then-President Barack Obama named it his favorite movie of that year, and Arquette won a richly deserved Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role. Five other nods, though — including Best Picture, Director, and Original Screenplay — fell to the showier sensibilities of Whiplash and Birdman. As worthy as its competitors may have been, those losses will never quite feel like justice, but somehow that's okay. Gold, like youth, is fleeting; Boyhood stays.

