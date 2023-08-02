The SNP using public funds and civil servants to plot independence is scandalous

First Minister Humza Yousaf

Consider the scenario: a local council already under fire for hiking council tax rates appoints a full-time member of staff on a generous salary to advocate the case for the removal of Trident nuclear weapons from Scotland. Alternatively, a local authority in England spends hundreds of thousands of pounds in officials’ time on a project to advocate Britain rejoining the European Union.

In either case, would the expenditure of public money be remotely justifiable?

Yet – with no apologies to the permanently-aggrieved who squeal whenever a parallel is drawn between the Scottish Parliament and a local council – this takes us onto the delicate question of whether the SNP-run Scottish Government has the right to spend our cash on pursuing its dream of independence. In response to concerns expressed by the Secretary of State for Scotland, Alister Jack, as well as by the Labour peer and ex-minister, George Foulkes, the head of the civil service, Simon Case, has embarked on an investigation of the issue.

Humza Yousaf, on becoming first minister earlier this year, found all routes to independence closed off. Nicola Sturgeon had been able to repeatedly make empty promises, but thanks to her Quixotic decision to seek the advice of the Supreme Court on whether a referendum held without UK government approval would be legal – it would not – this route was closed.

How, then, was Yousaf to convince his followers that he was still on the case? It appears the answer was appointing a full-time minister, on a full-time salary, to talk about independence all the time. On top of that , Yousaf continued with the publication of a series of papers explaining to a sceptical public how great independence would be. The problem is that these papers aren’t produced by the SNP; they’re researched, written and published by nominally politically-neutral Scottish civil servants.

Bear in mind that the SNP should be able to fund this work itself; its membership donated £600,000 for a second referendum campaign. I can think of no reason why they would not wish to put their hands in their pockets a second time to aid the party’s propaganda efforts. Nevertheless, Yousaf has decided that the cost of this pointless exercise would be best borne by the public. Enter the Cabinet Secretary, Simon Case, who may or may not issue new “guidance” to his colleagues working in the Scottish Government.

Historically, Holyrood has been permitted to use officials and public money to further the independence campaign as civil servants are obliged to support SNP ministers’ political objectives, despite furious complaints from unionist politicians who question its legality.

There has rarely been a better time to correct this error. The second referendum has ceased to be. It is an ex-referendum. Any work done on this non-existent, or at best hypothetical exercise, should be carried out by party hacks whose time is paid for by gullible or committed party members.

When you’re based full time in Whitehall it’s easy to forget that the ministers of the Scottish Government are not like ordinary ministers. They have only one motivation for being there in the first place, and that is to undermine at every possible turn the integrity of the UK, a nation that the British civil service is pledged to maintain. It’s time that the SNP used its own money to do so.

