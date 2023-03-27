SNP turkeys have voted for Christmas and waved goodbye to independence

Humza Yousaf - SST / Alamy Live News

“I am afraid that in electing Humza Yousaf we have just said goodbye to independence for at least the next decade… unless we can find a way to get rid of him.”

That was the rueful, but also sorrowful conclusion of one veteran nationalist on Monday as he viewed the wreckage of his party - split as it is from top to bottom.

He believed that in electing a man who has failed in every ministerial job he’s ever held to be Nicola Sturgeon’s replacement as party leader and First Minister, the SNP’s members have dealt a body blow to any hopes it had of success in their aim of achieving the break-up of Britain.

In 1979, prime minister James Callaghan accused the SNP of behaving like turkeys voting for Christmas when their votes helped throw out his Labour government and ushered in Margaret Thatcher’s Conservatives.

But with Monday’s leadership result, they may have repeated that fatal error - given that both the Labour and Tory parties were cock-a-hoop at the election of Yousaf. He’s seen as easily the weakest of the candidates and the opposition believe they can score heavily against the SNP in next year’s general election.

Labour election planners, in particular, reckon they could win up to 20 seats - they currently have only one Scottish MP - and the Tories believe that the six seats they lost to the SNP in 2019 could be won back.

Their hopes are boosted by the current state of the SNP, which under Alex Salmond and Nicola Sturgeon had become the most successful political party - certainly in terms of winning elections - in Scotland, if not in Britain.

But after a bruising leadership campaign where two of the candidates - Kate Forbes and Ash Regan - promised a clean sweep of Sturgeon’s failed and controversial policies, it appears that the bulk of the membership wants more of the same.

Yousaf was the self-declared “continuity” candidate and astonishingly that’s what SNP members want - warts and all.

For all the controversy over her views on social issues, such as gay marriage, Forbes at least accepted that the SNP’s priority had to switch from fighting the UK government over a new referendum that will never be granted.

Instead, she wants a new emphasis on getting Scotland out of the economic doldrums and also on resetting the, frankly, hopeless coalition with the Greens. Their seven MSPs have become the tail wagging the SNP dog - insisting on the vastly unpopular gender reform and banning infrastructure changes such as urgent road improvements.

And they’ve also, in the face of anger from SNP MSPs in the north east, called a halt to further North Sea oil and gas extraction.

Under Forbes, Scotland may have had a chance of progress; under Yousaf, they’re sticking with Sturgeon’s tried and failed policies as if she had all the answers. She didn’t as the last nearly nine years have proved.