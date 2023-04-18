SNP treasurer Colin Beattie arrested by police investigating party’s finances

Colin Beattie and police at the SNP HQ earlier this month (PA)

The SNP’s treasurer Colin Beattie has been arrested by officers investigating the party’s funding and finances.

Mr Beattie is also an MSP for the Midlothian North and Musselburgh constituency.

It comes after the separate arrest of Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell earlier this month in connection with the investigation.

Mr Murrell, the party’s former chief executive, was released without charge pending further investigation after more than eleven hours of questioning.

In a statement, Police Scotland said: “A 71-year-old man has today, Tuesday, 18 April 2023 been arrested as a suspect in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party.

“The man is in custody and is being questioned by Police Scotland detectives. A report will be sent to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.

“The matter is active for the purposes of the Contempt of Court Act 1981 and the public are therefore advised to exercise caution if discussing it on social media.”

Mr Beattie served as the SNP's treasurer for 16 years before being defeated in an internal election by Douglas Chapman in 2020. He returned to the role when Mr Chapman resigned a year later.

Officers are investigating how more than £660,000 raised to fight a second independence referendum campaign has been spent. Police Scotland launched the probe in July 2021.

The arrest comes just hours before First Minister Humza Yousaf is set to deliver a statement in the Scottish Parliament on his government’s priorities for the next three years.

Mr Yousaf took over the role as the party’s leader and First Minister following the resignation of Nicola Sturgeon in February.

He has seen a torrid start to his leadership amid the police probe, which also saw officers raid of the SNP headquarters.

“These challenging times we live in call for a fresh vision of how we face them," Mr Yousaf said ahead of the speech.

The statement is expected to fall under three key themes of equality, opportunity and community.

Mr Yousaf, who said he had “promised to lead Scotland in the interests of all our people", added: “My cabinet has considered how we can build a better future for Scotland and the outcomes necessary to achieve that.

“Through a determined focus on reducing poverty and strengthening public services, seizing the opportunity to build a growing and green wellbeing economy through the net zero transition and supporting business, and reaffirming our commitment to equality, inclusion, and human rights in everything we do.

“We will do so using the powers of devolution to their maximum, whilst making the case that as an independent nation, we can do so much more to make Scotland a wealthier, fairer, and greener country."