SNP mulls charging £8 for bottle of wine in war on alcohol addiction

The cost of a bottle of wine in Scotland could surge to at least £8 under SNP proposals to hike the minimum unit price of alcohol from 50p to 80p.

A Scottish Government survey is consulting the alcohol industry on the level of the increase, asking them for their views on rises up to and above 80p per unit.

A standard bottle of wine contains nine or 10 units, meaning those with a higher alcoholic content could not be sold for less than £8 if an 80p minimum price was implemented.

This could also see the price of a bottle of blended Scotch whisky rise by more than £8 and the cost of a six-pack of Tennent’s lager increase to almost £10.

SNP ministers plan to unveil a final report later in 2023 on the future price level, with campaigners arguing it should increase to take into account the impact of inflation.

But the Tories warned the “out of touch” move would further deepen the cost of living crisis facing Scottish families by increasing their supermarket bills.

Studies had been ‘inconclusive’

They also challenged SNP claims that the introduction of minimum unit pricing (MUP) had saved lives in Scotland, stating that numerous studies had been “inconclusive” on the matter.

Nicola Sturgeon’s government introduced the policy in May 2018 at a level of 50p per unit in an effort to raise the cost of cheap alcohol and force problem drinkers to cut their consumption.

But an evaluation published in 2022 found it had failed to change the habits of the heaviest drinkers and led to some spending less on food and bills to pay for alcohol.

The policy was further undermined after it emerged that alcohol deaths in Scotland rose in 2022 to their highest level in 13 years, with the fatality rate more than 70 per cent higher than in England.

Despite this, a final report published in June 2023 said it had reduced deaths directly caused by alcohol consumption by 13.4 per cent and hospital admissions by 4.1 per cent.

However, the Tories said the Public Health Scotland report was “grossly misleading” and lodged a complaint with the UK statistics watchdog.

Of the 40 studies relied upon in the analysis, the party said 32 were silent on the health outcomes of the policy and seven reached negative or inconclusive verdicts.

Tess White, the Scottish Tories’ deputy health spokeswoman, said: “Proposing a significant hike in drink pricing during a cost of living crisis shows just how out of touch the SNP Government are.

“Numerous detailed studies have been inconclusive on the effectiveness of minimum unit pricing suggesting that it is, at best, a blunt instrument to tackle a complex issue.”

She added: “This policy would hit the poorest Scots, the vast majority of whom are responsible drinkers, when they can least afford it.”

Range of illustrative prices

The survey asks businesses in the alcohol industry for their views on “what impact any change to the level of minimum unit pricing would have”.

They are asked to provide “comments on and/or estimates of the potential impact, positive or negative” with regards to a range of illustrative prices.

These include the current level of 50p per unit and increases to 60p, 70p, 80p and above 80p. Public health campaigners have previously argued it should increase to 65p.

But Hussan Lal, president of the Federation of Independent Retailers, told the Daily Record: “This could price out those who look forward to a beer or a glass of wine. It would be particularly hard when family budgets are already badly squeezed.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “These surveys are part of the Scottish Government’s work to review the operation and effect of MUP at the current price of 50 pence per unit and will help inform a potential future level of MUP, should evidence support its continuation. The final report will be laid in parliament later this year.”