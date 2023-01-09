SNP MP proposes ‘vital’ support to parents of sick or premature babies

Katrine Bussey, PA Scotland Political Editor
·1 min read

MPs are being urged to back a Bill that could help parents of sick and premature babies deal with the “practical and financial challenges” they face.

The SNP’s Stuart McDonald has already won the support of the charity Bliss, which supports the families of babies in neonatal care.

Now he is urging MPs from all parties at Westminster to back his plans to ensure that the parents of sick and premature babies are entitled to additional paid leave.

His Neonatal Care (Leave and Pay) Bill would see parents receive paid leave if their baby spends seven consecutive days or more in hospital in the first 28 days of their life.

Leave and pay would be available for the duration of this care for up to 12 weeks.

Mr McDonald, MP for Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch East, said: “It should go without saying that no parent should find themselves having to choose between spending time with their premature or sick baby in neonatal care, or having to return to work to earn a living.

“However, this is the sad reality for many parents throughout the UK.

“With the cost-of-living crisis continuing to affect households, this Bill is vital so that parents of babies in neonatal care can get the paid leave and support they deserve.

“That is why I am urging members from across the House to help me pass and implement this Bill in 2023.

“If passed, it won’t take away the trauma of having a child in neonatal care, but it will help to relieve some of the practical and financial challenges that so many families are having to face.”

Latest Stories

  • Benintendi just planning to be himself as he joins White Sox

    CHICAGO (AP) — When Pedro Grifol was preparing for his first interview for the manager job with the Chicago White Sox, he identified Andrew Benintendi as a perfect fit for the team. When Benintendi's name was brought up during his second interview, Grifol knew he was on to something. “He’s exactly what we were looking for this offseason,” Grifol said. With Grifol on hand, Benintendi pulled on his new No. 23 White Sox jersey on Wednesday — a day after finalizing a $75 million, five-year deal. It'

  • Stampeders' Sindani suspended two games for performance-enhancing drug violation

    Calgary Stampeders wide receiver Richie Sindani was suspended two games by the CFL on Friday for testing positive for banned substances. The 27-year-old from Regina tested positive for Methandienone and Stanozolol, the league said in a statement. "We were very disappointed when informed of Richie’s violation," the Stampeders said in a statement. "The team trusts he will learn from his mistake and avoid another occurrence. "This incident once again proves players need to be fully cognizant about

  • Severson scores in OT, Devils rally to beat Rangers 4-3

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored at 2:47 of overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson’s first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New Jersey p

  • Toronto Raptors ink guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to 10-day contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to a 10-day contract. The team did not disclose financial details when it announced the move Saturday. Wieskamp comes to Toronto from the NBA G League's Wisconsin Herd, where he's averaged 17 points, 16 rebounds and 29.4 minutes in 13 games this season. The six-foot-six, 205-pound native of Muscatine, Iowa, played 29 games for the San Antonio Spurs last season, averaging 2.1 points and 7.1 minutes. Wieskamp previously played th

  • Vancouver Canucks snap skid with 4-2 win over struggling Colorado Avalanche

    VANCOUVER — After another string of ugly losses, the Vancouver Canucks knew they had to respond. On Thursday they did, beating the defending Stanley Cup-champion Colorado Avalanche 4-2. "We've proven that this group can do it," said J.T. Miller, who sealed the score with an empty-net strike late in the third period. "It's just about doing it on a regular basis and that being in our DNA as a team and obviously we did it tonight, so felt good." The result snapped a three-game skid for the Canucks

  • Paolo Banchero, Magic turn back Thunder 126-115

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero had 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and the Orlando Magic beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-115 on Wednesday night. Orlando, playing without four suspended players, broke a three-game losing streak. Gary Harris and Terrence Ross each scored 18 points for the Magic. Wendell Carter Jr. added 13 points and 13 rebounds in his first start since Nov. 18. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, back in the lineup after missing Tuesday’s 150-117 win at Boston due to a

  • NHL best and worst: Gretzky, McDavid and Marchand all go viral for different reasons

    This past week in the NHL was full of impressive goals, wicked saves, and hilarious viral moments.

  • Marchenko hat trick lifts Blue Jackets over Hurricanes 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kirill Marchenko recorded his first career hat trick and scored in a shootout to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets over the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Saturday in a matchup of the Metropolitan Division’s best and worst teams. Carolina, which sits atop the division, has now lost three straight. Patrik Laine scored in the shootout, and Kent Johnson added the shootout game-winner and two assists for the Blue Jackets, who won for just the second time in their last 11 games. Joonas

  • Pastrnak scores twice, Bruins beat Sharks 4-2

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — David Pastrnak scored twice as the Boston Bruins beat the San Jose Sharks 4-2 on Saturday night. Brad Marchand had a goal and two assists, and Craig Smith also scored for the Bruins. Linus Ullmark made 26 saves for his 22nd win this season. Logan Couture and Mario Ferraro scored for the Sharks, and James Reimer made 25 saves. Erik Karlsson was held off the scoresheet, ending the veteran defenseman's 14-game point streak. Marchand's goal came just one minute into the game

  • Banchero, Franz Wagner lead Magic past undermanned Warriors

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Paolo Banchero scored 25 points, Franz Wagner added 24 points and the Orlando Magic beat the Golden State Warriors 115-101 on Saturday night as the defending NBA champions dropped consecutive home games for the first time this season. The Magic won on the Warriors' home floor for the first time in more than 10 years. Anthony Lamb scored a career-high 26 points off the bench for Golen State, 14 of those in the opening quarter with four 3s. Donte DiVincenzo added 15 points and

  • Siakam scores 27 and Raptors beat Blazers 117-105 for their first win in four games

    TORONTO — Pascal Siakam scored 27 points and the struggling Toronto Raptors beat the Portland Trail Blazers 117-105 on Sunday for their first win in four games. Scottie Barnes finished with 22 points and nine rebounds, while Gary Trent Jr. had 19 points, Fred VanVleet and O.G. Anunoby chipped in with 14 apiece for the Raptors (17-23), who've won just six of their last 20 games. Damian Lillard scored 34 points top the Trail Blazers (19-20), who've lost three in a row. The Raptors — who've been pl

  • Devils rally from 2 down, beat Rangers on Severson's OT goal

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored with 2:13 left in overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson's first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New J

  • Joy Drop: How to toast Canada's junior championship with some delicious mocktails

    Happy New Year, friends! Many folks have gone back to work already and I'm one of them. But it is a wonderful thing to bookmark the week with a fresh dose of happiness with our fun notebook entry. I begin this week's offering of jubilation with the big win for the Canadian men's junior hockey team to make them back-to-back champions. I didn't follow the tournament closely this year, but heard all about Connor Bedard's OT goal in the quarter-finals. Canada went on to beat the Czech Republic 3-2,

  • Morant, Jackson lead Grizzlies over Magic for 5th straight

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 32 points, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 31 points and 10 rebounds and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Orlando Magic 123-115 on Thursday night for their fifth straight win. Ziaire Williams came off the Memphis bench with 6-of-7 shooting and 16 points. Paolo Banchero had 30 points and nine rebounds for Orlando. Franz Wagner added 22 points, 19 in a desperate fourth-quarter comeback attempt. Jackson had 13 points and five rebounds in the Grizzlies' 43-point second qu

  • Canadian midfielder Ismael Kone makes debut for Watford in F.A. Cup loss

    READING, United Kingdom — Canadian international midfielder Ismael Kone made his debut for Watford on Saturday in a 2-0 loss to Reading in a third-round game in England's FA Cup. Kone played the full 90 minutes in the matchup of teams from England's second-tier Championship. Both goals came in stoppage time with Kelvin Abrefa scoring at the end of the first half and Shane Long in the 93rd minute. Kone showed his speed and vision in the 73rd minute at Select Car Leasing Stadium when he accelerate

  • Morikawa pulls away with late run of birdies at Kapalua

    KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Collin Morikawa can make golf look simple. He has a shot in mind and the ball is going where he's looking. The difference at the Sentry Tournament of Champions is that includes shots on the green. He was particularly effective Saturday on the stretch of scoring holes on the back nine of Kapalua, typically a chance for players to make up ground in a hurry. Morikawa birdied four of the last five holes and pulled away. He finished with a 15-foot birdie putt for an 8-under 65,

  • Bills' Hamlin selling shirts to benefit first responders

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is selling shirts to benefit first responders and the University of Cincinnati Medical Center amid his recovery from cardiac arrest. "We all won," Hamlin tweeted Sunday after the Bills beat the New England Patriots 35-23. “I want to give back an ounce of the love y’all showed me. Proceeds of this shirt will go to first-responders and the UC Trauma Center. Go get yours!” His tweet included an image of three shirts, each with Hamlin's hands formi

  • Browns leave Clowney behind for finale vs Steelers

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Jadeveon Clowney's season is officially over — not that there was much of a question. The Cleveland Browns did not bring Clowney on their trip to Pittsburgh for the season finale after the defensive end was sent home from practice Friday for biting remarks he made about the organization and coaching staff. Before departing Saturday, the Browns officially downgraded Clowney to out. Coach Kevin Stefanski was intentionally vague Friday about Clowney's standing, but intimated the Br

  • Victor Oladipo scores 26 points, Heat beat Suns 104-96

    PHOENIX (AP) — Victor Oladipo scored a season-high 26 points, Bam Adebayo added 21 points and 11 rebounds and the Miami Heat beat the Phoenix Suns 104-96 on Friday night. The Heat and Suns entered the game with the same record, but are heading in opposite directions. Miami has won nine of its last 13. Phoenix dropped to .500 for the season and has lost five in a row, eight of nine and 13 of 17. The Heat led for the majority of the game and never trailed in the second half, though it stayed fairl

  • Fiala has hat trick as Kings beat Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Newly named All-Star Kevin Fiala scored three goals to help the Los Angeles Kings beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 Saturday night and edge closer to their Pacific Division rivals. Second-place Los Angeles has 52 points, just four behind the Knights, who have a game in hand. The Kings have won two of the three meetings, with one game between the teams left April 6 in L.A. Los Angeles also ended the Knights' four-game home winning streak and three-game overall win streak. Fiala h