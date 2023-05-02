SNP MP Joanna Cherry says she's been 'cancelled' over gender views after Edinburgh Fringe event scrapped

The SNP's Joanna Cherry claims she has been "cancelled" from appearing at an Edinburgh Festival Fringe event for being a "lesbian who holds gender-critical views".

The MP was due to appear at The Stand in August as part of an In Conversation With series of events organised by Fair Pley Productions.

However, the comedy club has said it is no longer able to host the show after key operational staff said they were "unwilling" to work it.

Speaking on Radio Scotland's Drivetime programme on Tuesday, Ms Cherry said: "I think I'm being cancelled and no-platformed because I'm a lesbian who holds gender-critical views - that is to say that I think [somebody's] sex is immutable. Somebody's gender identity is not more important than the sex that they're born.

"I have made those views clear over a number of years. I have never said that trans people shouldn't have equal rights."

Ms Cherry, the MP for Edinburgh South West, has been a vocal critic of the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill, which aims to simplify the process for people to change gender in the eyes of the law.

The bill, which will see the Scottish and UK governments battle it out in court, has been a contentious issue with critics arguing it undermines women's rights and single-sex spaces.

Ms Cherry, who was invited by Fair Pley Productions to take part in the event, planned to talk about a number of topics including her career in politics as well the independence movement and the current controversies surrounding the SNP.

She said: "But because a small number of people don't like my lesbian and feminist activism, I'm being prevented from talking about all of those things in the festival of my home city where I am an elected politician."

She added: "I think it says that something's gone very wrong in Scotland's civic space.

"Small groups of activists are now dictating who can speak and what can be discussed."

Other events set to be held this year as part of the In Conversation With series include interviews with the likes of Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar and The Bluebells founder Bobby Bluebell.

Ms Cherry said: "I would hope The Stand would see sense here. Staff shouldn't be framing The Stand's editorial and artistic policy."

In a statement made earlier in April, The Stand said it "did not endorse or support the views" of any participant in the In Conversation With series.

A spokesperson said: "Whilst we may disagree with a particular viewpoint, we believe that people should have the right to express views that others might find controversial or strongly disagree with, providing this is done within the law and does not violate our code of conduct."

The club noted that some staff had expressed concern over the event and their views would be "respected".

In a fresh statement issued on Monday, a spokesperson said: "Following extensive discussions with our staff it has become clear that a number of The Stand's key operational staff, including venue management and box office personnel, are unwilling to work on this event.

"As we have previously stated, we will ensure that their views are respected.

"We will not compel our staff to work on this event and so have concluded that the event is unable to proceed on a properly staffed, safe and legally compliant basis."