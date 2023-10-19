SNP MP who defected to Tories 'was treated as heretic for opposing gender self-ID'

Lisa Cameron defected from the SNP to the Conservatives - Jamie Williamson

An SNP MP who quit the party to join the Tories has claimed that her Christianity was “frowned upon” by nationalist colleagues and she was treated as a “heretic” for raising concerns about gender self-ID.

Lisa Cameron, a member of the Free Church of Scotland, said SNP politicians were expected to keep quiet about their faith and to disregard their religious beliefs when voting.

She also said she had been treated as a heretic for raising her constituents’ concerns about Nicola Sturgeon’s controversial gender self-ID Bill with Alister Jack, the Scottish Secretary.

Dr Cameron, who worked as an NHS psychologist before entering politics in 2015, has been subjected to criticism from senior SNP figures, who have questioned her claim that she suffered mental illness as a result of her treatment within the “toxic” party.

She has said she was first ostracised by colleagues for defending the victim of sex pest MP Patrick Grady, who was suspended from the Commons for two days last year for making unwanted sexual advances towards a male teenage staffer.

The East Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow MP told the BBC’s Women’s Hour that her religion had been “frowned upon’’ by some in her former party.

Former SNP leadership candidate Kate Forbes, also a Free Church member, faced huge scrutiny earlier this year for her religious beliefs.

“I didn’t feel particularly wanted as a Christian in the SNP,” Dr Cameron said. “You were made to feel like you’re a Christian but just don’t raise it very much, certainly don’t vote in line with your beliefs.

“I had voted against abortion regulation previously in the Parliament and that had been another issue with the SNP.

“Some people within the SNP had said at the time that I shouldn’t be able to be selected because of those issues as an MP last time.

“There have been ongoing issues about not being able to be who I am, not being a big, broad tent of all different people from different political backgrounds.”

Speaking out on gender reforms

Speaking about her decision to raise constituents’ concerns about gender reforms at Holyrood with Mr Jack, who later blocked the legislation, she claimed this caused her to be shunned further.

Story continues

“I’ve represented everybody’s views whether it’s been an SNP view or not,” she said.

“Lots of women had contacted me. That was treated like almost heresy, the cybernats went absolutely crazy online.”

Since defecting from the SNP, Dr Cameron said she had been forced to go into hiding due to physical threats against her. She insisted that both she and Scotland were “exhausted by nationalism”.

She this week took her seat on the Tory benches for the first time, sitting alongside Theresa May, the former prime minister.

Asked by host Emma Barnett if she still believed in separation from the UK, Dr Cameron replied: “No I don’t.”

She added: “I feel like Scotland’s exhausted by nationalism and all of our services are exhausted now. It’s become very divisive.”

The SNP has said that Dr Cameron’s constituents will be “appalled” that they are now represented by a Conservative and have called for her to stand down so there can be a by-election.

