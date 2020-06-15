SNP MP Amy Callaghan, 28, undergoes emergency surgery for brain haemorrhage

Getty Images

SNP MP Amy Callaghan is recovering in hospital after suffering a brain haemorrhage, according to a statement posted on Twitter.

The MP for East Dunbartonshire was found collapsed at home by her partner, and has undergone emergency neurosurgery.

The statement said: “Thanks to the immense skill and response of the medical team involved in her care, Amy was able to successfully pull through the operation and is now stable in hospital.”

Thanking NHS staff for “saving her life”, it added: “Amy is in good spirits and able to communicate well with family. She has been overwhelmed with the messages of support and kindness, which are a huge source of encouragement.

Statement from the Office of Amy Callaghan MP:



On Wednesday, Amy was found collapsed at home suffering a brain haemorrhage. She was admitted for emergency neurosurgery and is in recovery.



Our thoughts are with Amy & her family. We ask their privacy is respected. pic.twitter.com/4cMXVxMwMO — Amy Callaghan MP (@AmyCallaghanSNP) June 15, 2020

“She has made great progress thus far but is under no illusion of the seriousness of her condition and the rehabilitation that will follow.

“As she always has done throughout her life, she will continue to fight. She is determined to overcome what barriers, if any, may now arise as a result of this incident.

“She wants to make clear that her constituency work will continue: her office is still open for all those who require help and support.

“There will be a period of required rest and recovery. Whilst this is ongoing, we ask that you respect her and her family’s safety and privacy.

“It is the privilege of her life to be elected as the Member of Parliament for East Dunbartonshire.

My thoughts and best wishes are with @AmyCallaghanSNP and her family at this incredibly difficult time.



I wish Amy a full and speedy recovery from everyone in @theSNP, and would ask that people please respect her family's privacy now and in the weeks to come. https://t.co/EWaNwjCBR8 — Ian Blackford (@Ianblackford_MP) June 15, 2020

"There is absolutely no doubt that Amy will come back stronger, fitter and more determined than ever to continue in that role and serve, to the best of her ability, the people of her constituency.”

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford said: "My thoughts and best wishes are with Amy and her family at this incredibly difficult time.

"I wish Amy a full and speedy recovery from everyone in the SNP, and would ask that people please respect her family's privacy now and in the weeks to come."