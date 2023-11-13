SNP members less independent than my sheep, says expelled MP

Angus MacNeil will continues in Parliament as an independet MP working with the Alba party - UK Parliament

An MP who was recently expelled from the SNP has compared the party’s members to unthinking sheep and blamed Nicola Sturgeon’s “intolerant” leadership.

Angus MacNeil said too many party members followed policy lines dictated by the former first minister, whom he described as the “shepherd on high”, without “thinking it through”.

The Western Isles MP and crofter told Holyrood magazine: “Sometimes the sheep I shepherd here at home [on Barra] show more of an independence of thought than the SNP.

“If more of my sheep were as compliant as some SNP politicians, being a shepherd would be a lot easier.” He also said he was in a “much better position, politically, not being in the SNP”.

Mr MacNeil, who had been one of the SNP’s longest-serving MPs, was suspended from its Westminster group earlier this year amid reports of a fierce row with chief whip Brendan O’Hara.

In a letter posted on social media in July following his suspension, Mr MacNeil said he would not rejoin the SNP group unless it was clear they were “pursuing independence”.

The party confirmed that Mr MacNeil was expelled after a breach of their code of conduct. He now sits as an independent MP in the Commons.

Defected from SNP

He has pledged to work with the Alex Salmond-led Alba Party’s two MPs, Neale Hanvey and Kenny MacAskill, who defected from the SNP.

The MP told Holyrood he became “frustrated” with the “lack of action on independence” under Ms Sturgeon, suggesting the party had adopted a “self-defeating attitude”.

He said: “I saw her becoming more and more intolerant of anyone else’s view or not being inclusive, then I saw this had a detrimental effect on our movement.

“There was no testing out of arguments with Nicola, which is why I think she was caught short on a number of things latterly.” He also urged the party to “get serious about independence”.

Ms Sturgeon and her husband Peter Murrell, the SNP’s former chief executive, were arrested by police investigating the party’s finances and their home searched.

A luxury motorhome was confiscated from outside his elderly mother’s home. They were released without charge pending further investigation and Ms Sturgeon has said she was innocent of any wrongdoing.

The SNP was approached for comment.

