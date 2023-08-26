The SNP has made Scotland’s drug problem worse

A drug user shooting-up

Nationalist ministers in Scotland have long practised the art of helpful comparison, inviting critics of their own policies and outcomes to compare them with those south of the border.

Yet even after the welcome improvement in the number of drug-related deaths in Scotland announced on Tuesday by data released by the National Records of Scotland, the death toll in Scotland remains a national disgrace, far worse than in England and the worst per capita of any European country.

Expect the usual excuses and deflections to be rolled out: Holyrood has its hands tied by the Union; if only Westminster would relax drug laws; we need more money to tackle the problem.

What ministers will refuse to acknowledge is that the legislation that applies to Scotland is exactly the same throughout the UK. The legal argument, therefore, simply doesn’t work. If drug decriminalisation and “consumption rooms” for addicts are a vital part of health strategy in Scotland, why have other parts of the UK recorded significantly lower rates of drug-related deaths even as they cope with the same legislative framework?

If, as Scottish ministers insist, all drugs should be decriminalised for personal use, why has the absence of such a move in England still resulted in far fewer unnecessary deaths than in Scotland?

If the legal framework throughout the UK is the same, what other differences exist between Scotland and the rest of the country?

For a start, health, social care and police services are devolved. So are the budgets on which those services depend. And savage cuts to drug support services are having exactly the impact that critics predicted at the time the cuts were announced.

Policy outcomes are the result of choices made by parties in power. Complaints about an absence of flexibility from the Home Office are nothing more than deflection tactics by ministers whose excuses for failure are not just running out, but resulting in avoidable deaths and misery for friends and families.

Story continues

As the first minister Humza Yousaf continues to rack up millions of pounds on his state-funded pet project to break up the UK, national and local budgets are being squeezed at an unprecedented rate. Figures released by the Scottish Government in response to a parliamentary question from Conservative drugs spokeswoman Sue Webber confirmed that Scotland’s 31 Alcohol and Drug Partnerships (ADP), which operate within Scotland’s 14 health boards, saw cuts of £17.2 million to their budgets in 2022-23.

Yet still, somehow, the UK is to blame. We have grown used to the SNP playing this cynical game with a range of statistics and outcomes. But when it comes to drug policy, the stakes are too high to tolerate it any longer. Real people with families, friends and futures are dying. And rather than addressing the problem and taking it seriously, SNP ministers choose to play the blame game.

Last year, Audit Scotland, the independent body that monitors government spending, accused the Scottish Government of “a lack of drive and leadership” in preventing drug-related deaths.

“Overall funding to alcohol and drug partnerships reduced over several years but by April 2021 it returned to around the level it was six years ago in cash terms, but with no real terms increase in funding.”

The subsequent announcement of extra funding by the ADP in June 2022 has come too late for another 1000 Scots. Their early deaths didn’t happen because Westminster refused to devolve drug policy. Devolution was supposed to mean that locally-elected politicians in Scotland took responsibility for their own actions and policies. The refusal by the Scottish ministers to do just that is another black mark, not only against their party, but against devolution itself.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.