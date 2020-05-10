SNP Health Minister makes 'astonishing' admission she has not seen new Covid-19 care home rules

Jeane Freeman, the Scottish Health Minister - AFP

The SNP's Health Minister has been accused of "astonishing" ineptitude after admitting she had not seen the Scottish Government's latest guidance on testing pensioners for Covid-19 before admitting them to care homes.

Jeane Freeman told BBC Scotland's Sunday Politics she had "not seen absolutely yet" the guidance published on Friday, prompting the host to point out it was on the government's website.

She then said that both she and Nicola Sturgeon "have been clear" that pensioners discharged from hospital need to provide two negative tests before being allowed into a care home.

However, the guidance states that a single test only is required for patients who are in hospital for a condition other than coronavirus. Controversially, it says patients can be admitted to care homes before the test result come back. However, care homes have to isolate them for two weeks.

The guidance also states that Covid-19 patients should "ideally" provide two negative tests before being transferred to a care home, but states this may not be possible if the patient withholds consent "or it would cause distress."

Ms Freeman told the programme she would deal with the issue "if the guidance is not matching what I am saying to you now."

But Holyrood's opposition parties said it was "unbelievable" that she appeared to have little grasp of the Scottish Government's advice on such a crucial issue.

Six out of 10 Scottish coronavirus deaths occurred in care homes the week before last and it has been reported that infection rates of up to 73 per cent have been recorded.

HC-One, the chain which operates a care home on Skye which has seen six deaths in the past week, has issued an apology and said “we know we have not always got things right”.

Miles Briggs, the Scottish Tories' Shadow Health Minister, tweeted: "Unbelievable that Jeane Freeman as Health Secretary has not yet seen the updated clinical guidance.

"It is clear that care homes are now the epicentre of the virus in Scotland. Care Homes have been warning SNP Ministers throughout this crisis. They have been totally let down."

Monica Lennon Scottish Labour’s health spokesman, said Ms Freeman's admission was "astonishing." She added: "We can’t have a situation where the BBC knows more about government policy during a national crisis than the Health Secretary does."

Ms Freeman told the programme: “Both I and the First Minister have been clear that before you are discharged from hospital to go to a care home, you need to have been given two negative tests."

Referring to the Scottish Government's headquarters, she added: "If the guidance is not matching what I am saying to you now, then I will need to deal with that as soon as I'm in St Andrew's House today."

She said the Scottish Government will this week review who is tested in care homes, as capacity increases. Residents and staff in English homes without symptoms are already eligible for testing.