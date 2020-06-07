SNP Health Minister admits she does not know when Scottish NHS staff will be regularly tested

Jeane Freeman, the Scottish Health Minister - AFP

The SNP's Health Minister has been accused of having "completely lost her grip" on the Covid-19 crisis after admitting she does not know when NHS staff will start to be regularly tested for the virus.

Jeane Freeman said work was underway examining "the possibility" of testing doctors and nurses "perhaps in certain areas of the hospital", such as cancer wards.

But she admitted that NHS staff are "not yet" being tested regularly for the virus, more than three months after it came to Scotland, and was unable to provide any timescale for when this will begin.

In a faltering TV interview, she also said she did not know how many patients who have developed the virus on non-Covid wards caught it in hospital.

Between March 18 and June 3, 908 patients have developed Covid-19 in Scottish hospitals, and 218 of them have died, after being admitted to wards for other conditions.

She emphasised that she did not think the cases were concentrated in certain hospitals, only to then admit she did not know “whether it is a problem throughout the NHS”.

Jeane Freeman on care home staff testing: “It’s not happening consistently, in a planned way, across the country” — David Wallace Lockhart (@BBCDavidWL) June 7, 2020

In another astonishing admission, she said she said care home testing was "not happening consistently, in a planned way, across the country."

With only 3,944 tests being conducted on Saturday, despite daily capacity being 15,500, she said this was partly why she wrote to NHS boards last week demanding they step up their efforts.

She demanded they send her new detailed plans for ramping up testing and warned those who fail to deliver will be named and shamed. Ms Freeman said: "Not all of them have moved as fast enough as I need them to."

But Jackson Carlaw, the Scottish Tory leader, said Ms Freeman had been unable to provide even "basic information" after SNP ministers promised to "dramatically increase" testing weeks ago.

He said: "The SNP abandoned care homes to be ravaged by Covid, they appear to have done the same thing to hospitals also.

“Jeane Freeman’s excuses keep getting thinner meanwhile thousands of tests are unused each day." He said Nicola Sturgeon was also responsible for these "catastrophic failures."

Monica Lennon, Scottish Labour's health spokesman, said testing capacity must be used if NHS services are to be reintroduced safely.

Ms Freeman told BBC Scotland's Sunday Politics programme she hoped to learn by the end of this month how many had caught the virus after being admitted to wards.

But, pressed if all hospital staff in hospitals were being tested regularly, she said: "No, not yet". She said this was part of the work underway to "safely restart parts of the NHS."

"I can't give you that timescale right now because our boards are busy working up how they are going to restart and discussing that with the clinical teams involved," she said.

"What we do know is where we are introducing more elective work. There is discussion underway with the clinical teams about testing patients immediately before surgery - and alongside that, testing the staff involved in their treatment."

She said the World Health Organisation has advised focusing on symptomatic cases as testing capacity is built up, before moving onto those without symptoms.

"We have started that in care homes and we are now looking at that for hospitals,” Ms Freeman added.

She announced on May 18 that all 53,000 care home staff would be offered weekly tests to help cut infections in homes.

But in her letter to board chiefs last week, she said the plans they had submitted "do not provide the level of detail required to give assurance to me and to the public that commitments on testing will be fulfilled."