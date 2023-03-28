The SNP’s future no longer looks heroic

Charles Moore
·5 min read
Humza Yousaf - ROBERT PERRY/Shutterstock
Humza Yousaf - ROBERT PERRY/Shutterstock

In some ways, the Scottish National Party reminds me of the ANC in South Africa. It places itself firmly at the head of a national “liberation struggle” and has done so for a generation. It therefore carries moral and political prestige.

Also like the ANC, however, the SNP carries awkward baggage. It is top-down, dogmatically Leftist, monolithic and crony-ist.

In choosing Humza Yousaf over the two other candidates yesterday, it reinforced that reputation. Mr Yousaf’s younger rival, Kate Forbes, performed extremely well, but her call for change did not prevail.

In accepting the close result – on a smaller ballot than the originally false membership figures had suggested – Mr Yousaf spoke fluently. Invoking the late UK Labour leader, the Scottish John Smith, he framed his nationalist appeal as if he were moderate Old Labour, while wearing a tartan tie. He was deliberately unthreatening. “I feel like the luckiest man in the world,” he said, as innocent as a lottery winner.

But there is a key difference between the SNP and the ANC: the former has not achieved the aim for which it exists. The ANC won black majority rule – and has formed that black majority government ever since. The SNP first won majority government 12 years ago, and still dominates Scotland, but it has not won independence. It is doubtful that Mr Yousaf will soon do so, or even has any real idea of how to set about it. The ANC took 82 years from its foundation to supreme power. The SNP began 91 years ago, yet Scotland is still under what the party sees as the British yoke.

We have now witnessed Scottish devolution for a quarter of a century – long enough to have learnt two things. The first is that voters like politicians who “put Scotland first” against anyone from Westminster. It is easier for nationalists than for any other party to seem to do that.

But the second is that there is no settled majority for Scottish independence. If anything, the support for such a thing is receding. Nicola Sturgeon came to her party’s leadership unopposed, on a wave of enthusiasm. Her fall, after she became unpopular through policy failure, the passage of time and public shock at the out-workings of her Gender Recognition Reform Bill, has ended the SNP’s heroic period.

Mr Yousaf rides no such Sturgeon wave of acclaim – merely 26,032 votes, including second preferences. Nothing in his style or record suggests he can recover the glory days. The third member of the famous Roman triumvirate, led by Octavius and Mark Antony, was Lepidus. Those giants saw him, in Shakespeare’s words, as “a slight, unmeritable man, meet to be sent on errands”. Unionists of all parties are quietly pleased that Mr Yousaf has won. It is their own continuing weaknesses, rather than his strength, which still give the SNP a fighting chance.

There is much to be said for the Good Friday Agreement – but it has empowered the shoutiest voices over moderate leaders

Another devolution settlement which has been around for a long time is that created by the Good Friday Agreement (GFA) in Northern Ireland. Its 30th anniversary falls on Easter Monday. President Joe Biden will be flying over to lecture us on the subject.

There is, of course, much to be said in favour of the GFA, notably the universal recognition of the principle of consent, and its preservation, for the most part, of civil peace.

The agreement is under more strain, however, than is usually acknowledged. The EU’s reaction to Brexit, accusing Britain of trying to create a “hard border” in Ireland when really it was Brussels that was making the trouble, is one example. Another is the way in which first Sinn Fein and now the DUP have refused to let the devolved, power-sharing government operate when they feel annoyed about something. The innate tendency of the GFA has been to penalise moderate politicians (look what happened to David Trimble) and empower those who shout loudest. In Scotland and in Northern Ireland, the Blair era reforms have proved trickier than their authors imagined.

A public history of the Troubles must acknowledge the achievements of the police, armed forces and civil servants

On the subject of Northern Ireland, the Government is committed to an official or “public” history of the Troubles as part of wider plans to “memorialise” them. This is a good idea. The current tendency towards oral history, though interesting, often downplays scholarship and careful study of records in favour of personal impressions. The fashionable pursuit of “themes” by academics can also weaken an overall sense of what happened.

What tends to get left out is the remarkable, usually well-documented record of those – police, armed forces, civil servants – who served the security and administration of part of the United Kingdom during its most prolonged challenge in modern times.

Above all, what is needed is a synoptic, chronological telling of the story, based on reliable written records, by a small team of historians whose motives are professional, rather than ideological. In the House of Lords tomorrow, Lord Godson will move a welcome amendment to the Northern Ireland Troubles Legacy and Reconciliation Bill which tries to enforce the Government’s commitment, and make the work’s progress answerable to the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland.

Unfortunately, the Government’s official history programme, which used to be an impressive feature of British administration, now barely exists. It was whittled away under the stern rule of Sue Gray, who is leaving public service for politics, as Sir Keir Starmer’s chief of staff. It is time to revive its careful, impartial approach.

Latest Stories

  • Xi Jinping’s plan to annex Russian territory is there for all to see

    The long-debated agreement on “Power of Siberia 2” (POS2) – a massive pipeline project to pump gas from Western Siberia to China via Mongolia – has become emblematic of the one-sided and slightly abusive relationship between China and Russia since the start of the Ukraine war. It is not good news for Moscow.

  • GOP Senators Break With Trump Over 'Offensive' Jan. 6 Tribute At Texas Rally

    "What happened on that day was as close to an attempted insurrection as we’ve seen in a very long time," Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) said.

  • Jon Stewart sarcastically says 'what's happened to our country' after being asked about a potential Trump indictment: 'It's as though you can't even commit financial fraud anymore'

    As the potential indictment of former President Donald Trump over the "hush money" scandal looms, Jon Stewart shared his opinion with CNN on Saturday.

  • Ukraine has 3 options since Putin's not giving up, war experts say. Peace talks aren't among them.

    This would be a good time for Putin to realize he can't subjugate Ukraine by force, war experts said, but he's clearly not come to this conclusion.

  • FBI Releases Files on Ivana Trump

    (Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s first wife, Ivana, was under an FBI counterintelligence inquiry into allegations about her connections in her home country of Czechoslovakia in the 1990s, according to excerpts from her FBI file obtained by Bloomberg News.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkThe i

  • Trump Does A Complete 180 Over His Potential New York Indictment

    The former president made a claim about the status of the Manhattan DA's probe into the Stormy Daniels hush money payment.

  • Georgia prosecutors ordered to respond to Trump's effort to quash grand jury report

    Georgia prosecutors have until May 1 to respond to former President Donald Trump's effort to quash a grand jury's final report into his alleged attempt to overturn his 2020 election defeat in the U.S. state. Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who presided over the grand jury investigation, issued the order on Monday, two months after Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said decisions on whether to charge Trump were "imminent." Last week Trump filed a motion to quash the final report, excerpts of which were made public.

  • Donald Trump’s Lawyer Won’t Defend ‘Ill-Advised’ Truth Social Post

    NBCEven Donald Trump’s personal lawyer could not defend his deranged social media posts about a potential indictment, admitting on Sunday that a picture of Trump holding a baseball bat next to a photo of the Manhattan District Attorney’s head was “ill-advised.”“I’m not his social media consultant,” lawyer Joe Tacopina told NBC’s Chuck Todd on Meet the Press on Sunday. “I think that was an ill-advised post that one of his social media people put up and he quickly took down when he realized the rh

  • Alex Jones peddles Trump assassination conspiracy as MAGA ramps up violent indictment rhetoric

    ‘Whether Trump is for real or not, the deep state hates his guts and is scared of him, because they see him as a power rival,’ InfoWars host says

  • As Jimmy Carter lives his final days, we wonder if he and the country were cheated | Opinion

    During former President Jimmy Carter’s last days, a long-hidden story about the worst moment of his presidency has surfaced, writes Jack Ohman.

  • U.S. Supreme Court turns away challenge to Trump's tariffs on steel imports

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a challenge to U.S. steel import tariffs imposed in 2018 under former President Donald Trump - a policy he touted as defending American national security - and largely maintained by President Joe Biden. The justices turned away an appeal by a group of U.S.-based steel importers of a lower court's ruling rejecting their challenge to the Trump administration's imposition of tariffs under a Cold War-era trade law. At issue in the case was whether the findings in a 2018 report to Trump that recommended he impose steel tariffs were subject to second-guessing by courts under federal administrative law.

  • Mehdi Hasan Reveals What ‘Loser’ Ron DeSantis’ Buddies Really Think Of Him

    The MSNBC host spotted a bad sign for the Florida governor's 2024 presidential hopes.

  • Trump Allies Beg Him Not To Sh-tpost His Way Into More Legal Trouble

    After he posted and deleted an imagine of him menacing Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, Trump's allies have privately pushed him to post with more caution

  • Newly fired Fox News producer seeks to recant testimony in $1.6 billion Dominion lawsuit

    A newly fired Fox News producer is seeking to recant testimony she said network lawyers coerced her into providing as Fox defends against Dominion Voting Systems' $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit. Abby Grossberg said Fox's lawyers left her feeling she "had to do everything possible to avoid becoming the 'star witness' for Dominion or else I would be seriously jeopardizing my career at Fox News." The former producer for Maria Bartiromo's Sunday morning show and later Tucker Carlson's prime-time show made the accusation as she filed amended lawsuits in Manhattan federal court and Delaware Superior Court accusing Fox of discrimination, retaliation, sexism and misogyny.

  • Ukraine war: tensions rise in Crimea as Russia prepares for a likely spring offensive

    Russia is reportedly preparing massive defences to prevent a lightning offensive to retake the occupied peninsula.

  • An elite Russian brigade of 5,000 soldiers has been destroyed and reformed as many as 8 times after heavy losses, report says

    The Russian 155th Naval Infantry Brigade has suffered heavy losses in attempts to take the town of Vuhledar, the Institute for the Study of War said.

  • Putin ally says Russia has weapons to destroy US if its existence is threatened

    An ally of President Vladimir Putin has warned that Russia has the weapons to destroy any enemy, including the United States, if its own existence is threatened, accusing Washington of underestimating Moscow's nuclear might. The comments from Nikolai Patrushev, the influential secretary of Russia's Security Council, are the latest from a senior Russian official to raise the spectre of a nuclear showdown between the world's two largest nuclear powers, something Moscow says it wants to avoid.

  • City of Mississauga rejects applications for 2 residential towers because proposed buildings are too tall

    The City of Mississauga rejected applications for two residential towers in Port Credit steps from two major transit stations this month, saying the buildings proposed were too tall. But the province of Ontario says the city can no longer make this type of decision due to municipal planning changes the province brought into play in late 2022. In November, the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing approved a Peel Region official plan, which a ministry spokesperson told CBC Toronto "removed th

  • Saskatchewan Liberals vote to change party name

    The Saskatchewan Liberal Party has passed a motion to change the party's name. Eighty-five percent of Saskatchewan Liberal Party constituents voted to change their party's name at its Annual General Meeting on Saturday. The Saskatchewan Liberal Party leader Jeff Walters says changing its name is a step in the full rebranding of the political party. "The idea is to really reconnect with the public here," Walters said. "It's no secret that we haven't exactly been the most successful of political p

  • Vietnam sends ship to track Chinese vessel patrolling Russian gas field in EEZ -data

    A Vietnamese ship monitored a Chinese Coast Guard vessel on Saturday in a Russian-operated gas field in Vietnam's South China Sea exclusive economic zone (EEZ), data show - the latest Chinese patrol in a pattern stretching more than a year. Chinese coast guard ships have sailed directly into energy exploration blocks operated or owned by Russian firms in Vietnam's EEZ about 40 times since January 2022, according to vessel-tracking data from Vietnamese research organisation South China Sea Chronicle Initiative (SCSCI), an independent non-profit.