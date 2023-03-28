The SNP’s future no longer looks heroic

Humza Yousaf - ROBERT PERRY/Shutterstock

In some ways, the Scottish National Party reminds me of the ANC in South Africa. It places itself firmly at the head of a national “liberation struggle” and has done so for a generation. It therefore carries moral and political prestige.

Also like the ANC, however, the SNP carries awkward baggage. It is top-down, dogmatically Leftist, monolithic and crony-ist.

In choosing Humza Yousaf over the two other candidates yesterday, it reinforced that reputation. Mr Yousaf’s younger rival, Kate Forbes, performed extremely well, but her call for change did not prevail.

In accepting the close result – on a smaller ballot than the originally false membership figures had suggested – Mr Yousaf spoke fluently. Invoking the late UK Labour leader, the Scottish John Smith, he framed his nationalist appeal as if he were moderate Old Labour, while wearing a tartan tie. He was deliberately unthreatening. “I feel like the luckiest man in the world,” he said, as innocent as a lottery winner.

But there is a key difference between the SNP and the ANC: the former has not achieved the aim for which it exists. The ANC won black majority rule – and has formed that black majority government ever since. The SNP first won majority government 12 years ago, and still dominates Scotland, but it has not won independence. It is doubtful that Mr Yousaf will soon do so, or even has any real idea of how to set about it. The ANC took 82 years from its foundation to supreme power. The SNP began 91 years ago, yet Scotland is still under what the party sees as the British yoke.

We have now witnessed Scottish devolution for a quarter of a century – long enough to have learnt two things. The first is that voters like politicians who “put Scotland first” against anyone from Westminster. It is easier for nationalists than for any other party to seem to do that.

But the second is that there is no settled majority for Scottish independence. If anything, the support for such a thing is receding. Nicola Sturgeon came to her party’s leadership unopposed, on a wave of enthusiasm. Her fall, after she became unpopular through policy failure, the passage of time and public shock at the out-workings of her Gender Recognition Reform Bill, has ended the SNP’s heroic period.

Mr Yousaf rides no such Sturgeon wave of acclaim – merely 26,032 votes, including second preferences. Nothing in his style or record suggests he can recover the glory days. The third member of the famous Roman triumvirate, led by Octavius and Mark Antony, was Lepidus. Those giants saw him, in Shakespeare’s words, as “a slight, unmeritable man, meet to be sent on errands”. Unionists of all parties are quietly pleased that Mr Yousaf has won. It is their own continuing weaknesses, rather than his strength, which still give the SNP a fighting chance.

There is much to be said for the Good Friday Agreement – but it has empowered the shoutiest voices over moderate leaders

Another devolution settlement which has been around for a long time is that created by the Good Friday Agreement (GFA) in Northern Ireland. Its 30th anniversary falls on Easter Monday. President Joe Biden will be flying over to lecture us on the subject.

There is, of course, much to be said in favour of the GFA, notably the universal recognition of the principle of consent, and its preservation, for the most part, of civil peace.

The agreement is under more strain, however, than is usually acknowledged. The EU’s reaction to Brexit, accusing Britain of trying to create a “hard border” in Ireland when really it was Brussels that was making the trouble, is one example. Another is the way in which first Sinn Fein and now the DUP have refused to let the devolved, power-sharing government operate when they feel annoyed about something. The innate tendency of the GFA has been to penalise moderate politicians (look what happened to David Trimble) and empower those who shout loudest. In Scotland and in Northern Ireland, the Blair era reforms have proved trickier than their authors imagined.

A public history of the Troubles must acknowledge the achievements of the police, armed forces and civil servants

On the subject of Northern Ireland, the Government is committed to an official or “public” history of the Troubles as part of wider plans to “memorialise” them. This is a good idea. The current tendency towards oral history, though interesting, often downplays scholarship and careful study of records in favour of personal impressions. The fashionable pursuit of “themes” by academics can also weaken an overall sense of what happened.

What tends to get left out is the remarkable, usually well-documented record of those – police, armed forces, civil servants – who served the security and administration of part of the United Kingdom during its most prolonged challenge in modern times.

Above all, what is needed is a synoptic, chronological telling of the story, based on reliable written records, by a small team of historians whose motives are professional, rather than ideological. In the House of Lords tomorrow, Lord Godson will move a welcome amendment to the Northern Ireland Troubles Legacy and Reconciliation Bill which tries to enforce the Government’s commitment, and make the work’s progress answerable to the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland.

Unfortunately, the Government’s official history programme, which used to be an impressive feature of British administration, now barely exists. It was whittled away under the stern rule of Sue Gray, who is leaving public service for politics, as Sir Keir Starmer’s chief of staff. It is time to revive its careful, impartial approach.