The SNP’s divisive plans

Justifiable concern is being expressed that new proposals from the SNP/Scottish Green coalition government on gender transition may further undermine the rights of parents to offer guidance to their children. Indeed, parents might face prison terms if their behaviour in refusing to allow their children to change gender is deemed “coercive” or “controlling”. Critics, including women’s groups and religious leaders, say the plan would give activists and social workers “unprecedented powers to meddle in family life”.

The proposal aims to make illegal actions that “change or suppress” an individual’s transition to another gender. Many parents, however, will be concerned that this will prevent them from offering support to their children. Even if parents reckoned they were acting in their child’s best interests, it would become illegal for them to stop their child from “dressing in a way that reflects their sexual orientation or gender identity”.

Although it is only a consultation document, such papers have a habit of becoming firm plans and, perhaps ultimately, the law of the land north of the border. It took an unprecedented legal action by the UK Government to block Nicola Sturgeon’s plan to allow 16-year-olds to change gender.

These latest proposals show that current First Minister Humza Yousaf, under pressure from his Scottish Greens partners, has learnt nothing from his predecessor’s errors. Opinion surveys showed that the voters objected to Ms Sturgeon’s plans, and yet the present Scottish government appears determined to pursue a similarly reckless course of action. Mr Yousaf should disown these latest proposals, even if it puts at risk his party’s coalition deal with the Scottish Greens.

