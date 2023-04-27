SNP has 'crashed' the economic case for independence, Douglas Ross to warn

Douglas Ross - Jacob King/PA

The SNP has “crashed” the economic case for independence after the police launched an investigation into the party's finances, Douglas Ross will argue at the Scottish Tory conference.

Ms Ross is expected to tell the Glasgow conference that the scandal, which has seen Nicola Sturgeon's husband arrested and her home searched by police for two days, meant “nobody will ever believe a nationalist on currency, pensions and balancing the books ever again”.

He is expected to argue in his keynote speech that the SNP has destroyed the financial case for separation “through their own blunders", and concluded that the Nationalists “lack any credibility”.

Humza Yousaf, the Scottish First Minister, admitted last week the SNP still owed money to Peter Murrell, Ms Sturgeon's husband and the party's former chief executive, who previously lent the party £107,620.

In his keynote conference speech on Friday, Ms Ross will question how the SNP could be trusted to manage the finances of a separate Scotland when the party “cannot even manage their own accounts”.

Peter Murrell - Andrew Milligan/PA

His intervention came as Rishi Sunak rejected Mr Yousaf's call in a meeting earlier this week to reconsider a 10 per cent rise in duty on Scotch whisky from August.

The Prime Minister argued that whisky taxes were at their lowest in a century, when inflation was taken into account, and had been frozen in nine of the last 10 Budgets.

Mr Sunak also rejected calls by Lord Frost to roll back devolution in light of the police investigation into the SNP. The Prime Minister will address the conference on Friday morning, followed by Mr Ross in the afternoon.

Since July 2021, Police Scotland has been examining the SNP’s handling of more than £600,000 in donations raised in 2017 for a second independence referendum.

Supporters made complaints when accounts lodged with Companies House in 2020 appeared to show the SNP only had £97,000 in the bank despite the referendum never having been held.

Police arrested Mr Murrell, who was the SNP chief executive for more than two decades before he quit last month, on April 5. They later detained Colin Beattie, the party's treasurer for most of his tenure.

Both men were released without charge pending further investigation.

The party is also struggling to submit its accounts in time after its long-standing auditors quit last September. No replacement has yet been found.

Mr Ross is expected to make reference in his conference speech to Police Scotland confiscating a luxury motorhome from outside the home of Mr Murrell's 92-year-old mother-in-law in Dunfermline, Fife.

Humza Yousaf - Jane Barlow/PA

The Scottish Tory leader will say: “Humza Yousaf said that he wants to shift independence into ‘fifth gear’. Yet instead, with an uninsured driver at the wheel, the campaign is going into reverse.

“The campervan has stalled. The SNP’s financial troubles have blown a huge hole in the economic case for independence.

“The SNP wanted to hold an independence referendum in just six months’ time – when they cannot even find an auditor in the same timeframe.

“They wanted to set up a central bank – when they cannot even submit their own accounts. To borrow billions of pounds from the taxpayer to finance a new country – when they still owe tens of thousands of pounds to Peter Murrell."

Rejecting Mr Yousaf's call to reverse the whisky tax hike, the Prime Minister told BBC Scotland that “the Chancellor makes all tax decisions and that decision has been made”.

Mr Sunak also rejected the idea floated by Mr Ross that Tory voters might back candidates from other parties if they are better placed to defeat the SNP.

The Prime Minister said Mr Ross was acknowledging that tactical voting may happen in local areas, but stressed that his view is that “Conservatives should vote Conservative”.

The Scottish Government was approached for comment.

Keith Brown, the SNP's depute leader, said: “Shameless Tory attempts to deflect attention from the damage they have caused to Scotland with their disastrous hard Brexit, record of austerity, and continued inaction on the cost of living crisis - will not work.

“The truth is that the Tories have absolutely nothing to offer the people of Scotland – and Douglas Ross lacks any credibility when it comes to standing up for people’s priorities.”