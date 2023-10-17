SNP could scrap conversion therapy ban to win election, activists fear

Conversion therapy ban will not be introduced in the run up to the 2026 Holyrood election - Dan Kitwood/Getty

The SNP will ditch a conversion therapy ban in a bid to win the next Holyrood election, transgender rights activists fear.

The Equality Network, a major Scottish LGBT lobby group, has privately expressed “disappointment” that nationalist ministers have broken a promise to publish a Bill criminalising “conversion practices” by the end of this year.

There will instead be only a consultation, with activists raising concerns that such a “controversial Bill” will not be introduced in the run up to the 2026 Holyrood election, records show.

They urged the law to be introduced “early in the 24/25” parliamentary session to avoid a clash, though this would coincide with next year’s general election.

The ban threatens to become a major political battleground as the SNP had pledged to adopt a far broader definition of what is generally understood to mean conversion therapy, such as coercive attempts to turn gay people straight.

A group set up by the Scottish Government called for a radical definition in which any act which could “suppress” a person’s sexuality or gender identity, or their “expression” of them, would become a crime.

They said children could be taken into care if parents break the rules, while there would be no exemption for religious figures who could lose their “ability to work within Scotland” if they fall foul of the law.

Nicola Sturgeon, the former first minister, also promised a comprehensive ban to the Scottish Greens, as part of a coalition pact.

However, some figures within the SNP are now understood to be reluctant to push ahead with the ban, given the unpopularity of the SNP’s gender self-ID legislation, which was blocked by the UK Government.

The law was seen as one of the factors causing support to drain away from the SNP, with the issue overshadowing Ms Sturgeon’s final weeks in office after Isla Bryson, the transgender rapist, was initially sent to a female jail.

Minutes of meetings, obtained by the Telegraph under Freedom of Information (FOI) laws, suggest that activists are nervous that the conversion therapy ban may be ditched altogether.

A member of the Equality Network complained on Sep 6 that the publication of Humza Yousaf’s Programme for Government, the previous day, was the first time they had known that the promise to publish it this year had been abandoned.

They raised concerns that “the Scottish Government will be reluctant to introduce a controversial Bill close to the 2026 Scottish election and that it would need to be early in the 24/25 session to avoid this,” minutes, released under FOI, show.

Later in the meeting, “the importance of getting the right contractors to analyse consultation responses” was raised. It would be “important to use the consultation as a tool to gather cross-party support and share proposals,” the minutes state.

Flawed policy-making process

Robert Pyper, emeritus professor of government and public policy at the University of the West of Scotland, said the records of meetings pointed to a “seriously flawed” policy-making process in Scotland.

He said the call for the “right contractors” to be hired to analyse consultation responses was “disturbing, but not surprising”.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “A public consultation with proposals to ban conversion practices is due to be published by the end of this year and the analysis of responses will be independent, fair, and impartial.”

The Equality Network did not respond to a request for comment.