Humza Yousaf signals change in independence strategy

The British Broadcasting Corporation

Humza Yousaf has said he would welcome an independence referendum "tomorrow" as he signalled a change in his preferred strategy.

The first minister said a majority (or 29) seats in a general election would provide a mandate to begin negotiations for a referendum.

He previously backed a proposal based on the SNP winning the most seats, which would be a lower threshold.

It comes as the SNP's annual conference starts in Aberdeen.

The leadership was under pressure to alter its plan ahead of a key debate and vote on the party's independence strategy.

The first minister told the BBC's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg that "mandate after mandate" for an independence vote have been denied by successive Conservative governments.

He said the next test of the proposition will be in a general election, which is expected to be held next year.

Support for independence has been steadying at about 48% since the Supreme Court ruled the Scottish government could not hold an independence referendum without the UK government's consent.

Mr Yousaf said if the SNP win the majority of seats it would give the Scottish government a mandate to begin negotiations with the UK government of how to give its mandate "democratic effect".

He said several options would then be on the table, including a referendum.

Mr Yousaf has said previously he wanted to built "sustained" support for independence. He told the BBC that would mean 50% plus one backing for Yes, adding that we would hold a referendum "tomorrow".

"If Westminster parties want to test the proposition for 50% plus one, I'm happy to do that. That has to be through a referendum to test propositions for popular support," he told the Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme.

Story continues

"We want a referendum, demand a referendum. We've been elected on a mandate for a referendum.

"If you want one, bring it on. We'll do it tomorrow. I guarantee you, independence will be here sooner rather than later."

Cherry amendment

Mr Yousaf's proposal to use use the next general election to push for independence is also backed by SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn.

Ahead of the conference vote on the motion, SNP MP Joanna Cherry said that her amendment had won the backing of the leadership.

She has proposed that any independence negotiations with the UK government should be conducted by a constitutional convention of MPs elected from Scotland, MSPs and "representatives of civic Scotland".

Ms Cherry said she is not insisting on her other amendment in the independence strategy debate, "in the interests of party unity".

That amendment would have suggested that the Scottish government will be able to advance independence talks if the SNP, combined with other pro-independence parties, win a majority of Scottish votes in the next general election.

Ms Cherry added that she will be "getting behind the leadership's strategy".

It comes as the party faces criticism over the NHS, the attainment gap and the worst drug death rates in Europe.

And just days before the conference SNP MP Lisa Cameron defected to the Tories.

She said she quit because of a "toxic" culture in the SNP's Westminster group - though SNP President Mike Russell said her constituency party lost faith in her and her "unsubstantiated" claims should be examined.

It also comes as Humza Yousaf's in-laws from Dundee are trapped in a war zone in Gaza with no way out.

Elizabeth El-Nakla and her husband, Maged, had travelled to the south of the Palestinian enclave last week to see a sick relative.

The conference comes at a time when the SNP have experienced a number of blows.

Earlier this year, Humza Yousaf's predecessor Nicola Sturgeon was arrested, as was her husband, the SNP's former chief executive Peter Murrell and its former treasurer Colin Beattie.

All were released without charge as part of an ongoing investigation into the party's finances.

The party also lost to Labour in the recent Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election.

Internal divisions have also emerged over the SNP's power-sharing agreement with the Scottish Greens.

A lot has happened to the SNP in the last year - they've changed leader, there's a police investigation under way into their finances, and polls suggest a slide in the party's popularity.

That's the backdrop that party leader Humza Yousaf will face when he opens the conference's debate on independence strategy on Sunday afternoon.

He'll tell activists that there are no shortcuts to constitutional change.

But he does want to use the next general election to give him a mandate to start talks with UK ministers about independence.

At this point, it looks like whoever forms the next UK government will not want to engage with the constitutional question.

There are others in the SNP who feel that now is not the right moment to push too hard with regards to independence.