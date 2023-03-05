SNP candidate backs Alex Salmond over refusal of Stone of Destiny for King's Coronation

Ash Regan is one of three contenders to become the leader of the Scottish National Party - POOL

A candidate to become the next SNP leader has backed Alex Salmond’s plan for Scotland to refuse to hand over the Stone of Scone for the coronation of King Charles.

Ash Regan, who polls suggest is the outsider in the three-person race, vowed to try to block the transfer of the historic relic to London if she becomes First Minister as Scotland was its “rightful place”.

The stone, which monarchs of Scotland were once crowned upon, was seized and taken south by Edward I, known as the ‘Hammer of the Scots’, in 1296. It was returned to Scotland in 1996.

The stone will be sent temporarily to London so that it can be used in the coronation in May in line with centuries of tradition, before being sent back north.

However, Mr Salmond has said the stone should be withheld in protest at Scotland being denied another independence referendum, a stance Ms Regan said she supports.

On Sunday, she also doubled-down on her plan of building a “readiness thermometer” in Glasgow or Edinburgh to show how prepared Scotland was for independence, despite the policy being widely ridiculed.

'I believe it should remain in Scotland'

Speaking to the Scottish Mail on Sunday about the coronation, Ms Regan said: “While I appreciate the tradition of using the Stone of Destiny in the Coronation, I believe it should remain in Scotland as an ancient symbol of our national heritage.

“I suggest a compromise in which the aspects of the Coronation ceremony involving the Stone take place in Scotland so that it can be celebrated in its rightful place, without needing to be removed from the country.

“This would be a fitting tribute to the stone's significance in Scottish history, while still honouring the traditions of the United Kingdom of the Crowns.”

The stone has been kept in Edinburgh Castle since 1996, although it is planned that it will be moved to its historic home of Perthshire in 2024, in a new museum being backed with £10 million of UK Government funding.

While a Scottish Government agency runs Edinburgh Castle, under the terms of its transfer it must be sent to Westminster Abbey for all coronations.

'Silliest appeal to the extremes of the nationalist movement'

Donald Cameron, Scottish Conservative constitution spokesman, said: "Ash Regan's parroting of Alex Salmond's nonsense really is the silliest appeal to the extremes of the nationalist movement.

“Anyone who knows anything about the stone's history can see why it is appropriate for it to be at the King's coronation and will see it as a mark of Scotland's importance in a great event for the whole of the United Kingdom.”

Ms Regan unveiled her plan for the building of an independence ‘readiness thermometer’ at the SNP hustings on Friday.

She claimed it would include a dial that would move when certain milestones on Scotland’s path to independence were reached.

Speaking to the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg on Sunday, she said she still supported the idea, though now wanted to call it an “index”.

She said: “The idea behind this is that we build confidence in the public by explaining to them what we're doing to get Scotland ready.

"So this is actual infrastructure - this would be things like planning for the currency and getting all that stuff arranged.

"We want to have some sort of representation... so that the public and the media and everyone that's interested can see the progress that we're making towards setting up that infrastructure in order to build confidence with the public that Scotland is ready to take control of its own affairs.”

Ms Regan has suggested that Scotland could declare independence if the SNP won more than 50 per cent of the popular vote in any Westminster or Holyrood election.

However, she repeatedly failed to explain why the UK Government would accept the mandate, when questioned by Ms Kuenssberg on her flagship BBC politics show.