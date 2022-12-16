SNP budget favours welfare payments over pupils, says leading think tank

Simon Johnson
·6 min read
John Swinney, Deputy Scottish First Minister and temporary Cabinet Secretary for Finance and Economy, outlines his budget in Holyrood - Andrew Cowan/Getty
John Swinney, Deputy Scottish First Minister and temporary Cabinet Secretary for Finance and Economy, outlines his budget in Holyrood - Andrew Cowan/Getty

The SNP has inflicted deep spending cuts on schools in this week's Scottish Budget while "channelling" spiralling amounts of taxpayers' money to handing out welfare payments,  expert analysis has found.

The respected Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) said Scottish schools and local authorities were the "big losers" of John Swinney's spending plans for 2023/24 when compared with what has been allocated to education in England.

While Rishi Sunak's Government plans to increase English school spending by 3.2 per cent above inflation next year, the IFS said Scotland's local government budget - which covers most school spending - is to nosedive by at least five per cent in real terms.

Following a special meeting of Scotland's 32 local authority leaders yesterday, they issued a joint statement warning that "services will now be at absolute breaking point and some may have to stop altogether".

But official forecasts showed spending on devolved benefits is to surge from £4.2 billion in the current financial year to £7.3 billion in 2027/28, with the IFS warning this will "eat into" the funding available for services.

Although SNP ministers receive extra funding from Westminster to hand out benefits that were previously overseen by the UK Government, they are expected to spend an additional £776 million next year after introducing new welfare payments.

Sturgeon accused of imposing 'austerity'

The Prime Minister has previously accused Ms Sturgeon of imposing "austerity" on public services to pay for the spiralling cost of her more generous welfare system. The benefits black hole is expected to rise to £1.4 billion by 2027/28.

The IFS also accused the Scottish Government of falsely claiming spending on public services will rise in 2023/24 by omitting £1.3 billion of "top-ups" in the current financial year.

For example, the Budget documents left out £540 million extra for council pay awards this year. This created the impression that next year's local government Budget was only 0.2 per cent lower in real terms rather than the real drop of at least five per cent.

While the Scottish Government claimed spending on public services would increase 1.9 per cent in real terms next year, the IFS concluded that it will really be 1.6 per cent lower.

The think tank issued the damning full analysis of the Scottish Budget after an "initial response" on Thursday warned that funding for public services was being cut by more than in England or Wales.

This was despite Mr Swinney's decisions to hike taxes for middle earners, with a penny being added to the higher and top rates of income tax.

Although nearly half a million Scots will be hit by the higher rate going up from 41p to 42p, official forecasts said the top rate rise from 46p to 47p would generate only £3 million thanks to behavioural changes by the wealthiest Scots.

The Deputy First Minister also froze the salary thresholds for four of the five Scottish tax rates, a stealth tax as more workers will be dragged into paying higher bands when they get their pay rises next April.

The Scottish Fiscal Commission (SFC), which provides official forecasts, calculated that the number of higher rate taxpayers in Scotland has risen by 23 per cent since income tax was devolved in 2016/17 compared to a 10 per cent drop in the rest of the UK.

John Swinney and Nicola Sturgeon make their way into Holyrood ahead of the SNP's budget on Thursday - Ken Jack/Getty
John Swinney and Nicola Sturgeon make their way into Holyrood ahead of the SNP's budget on Thursday - Ken Jack/Getty

Mr Swinney's latest hike cemented Scotland as the highest taxed part of the UK and prompted warnings from finance experts that the country could face a "brain drain" of talent.

The Chartered Institute of Taxation (CIOT) said a Scot earning £50,000 would pay £63 more tax next year and £1,552 more than if they worked in England. Anyone earning more than £27,850 pays more income tax than if they lived south of the border.

But the IFS said the £129 million of tax rises and £1.1 billion extra from the UK Government's Autumn Statement had provided a "decent boost" to the amount SNP ministers have to spend next year.

Bee Boileau, a research economist at the think tank, and David Phillips, its associate director, said that funding for the NHS, justice and transport would rise by more than in England but warned that "tough choices loom" elsewhere.

They said: "The fall in real-terms local government spending in Scotland, especially when funding for pay awards this year is taken into account, is notable when compared to what has happened to English schools and local government budgets.

"Between 2022/23 and 2023/24, the English schools budget is set to increase by 3.2 per cent in real-terms, and funding for councils is set to increase significantly too."

They warned that council tax hikes in Scotland would "only be able to offset a small part of these differences”.

Devolution in action

In conclusion, they said Mr Swinney's different choices on services to prioritise, tax hikes and "the channelling of increasing amounts of funding to social security benefits [reducing the amount available for public services] are devolution in action".

The Convention of Scottish Local Authorities (Cosla), representing Scottish councils, said that Mr Swinney had only provided £71 million of the £1 billion extra it had requested before the Budget.

Councillor Katie Hagmann, Cosla's resources spokeswoman, said that "there is a real risk that many of our essential services will not only be cut but may have to stop altogether".

Mr Swinney hit out at claims his tax hikes would make it harder to attract talent to Scotland, arguing workers would make "more rounded decisions" on where to live that would take into account lower council tax, free university tuition and free prescriptions.

Pressed on public services being cut more than south of the border, he highlighted higher welfare payments, telling BBC Scotland: "We have obviously taken decisions about supporting people in vulnerability to a greater extent because I've taken an active decision that I want to and the Government wants to eradicate child poverty.

"That's not the policy position of the UK Government. So in our Budget, for example, we're spending £420 million on the Scottish Child Payment to support families who, frankly, in the current context are facing destitution. That's not on offer in England."

But Liz Smith, the Scottish Tories Shadow Finance Secretary, said: "The IFS’s forensic examination of John Swinney’s Budget only highlights how his claims to be protecting education and council services don’t stand up to scrutiny.

“Once again on the SNP’s watch it is our young people and vital frontline local services who will bear the brunt of their cuts."

A Scottish Government spokesman said: "As with every year, the Scottish Government has compared the proposed Budget for 2023/24 to the allocations approved by Parliament in February 2022 for 2022/23. This shows the best like-for-like comparison of available funding at this stage in the budgetary cycle.

“We do not recognise several of the figures in the IFS article, particularly those relating to local government, and so are unable to comment on their calculations. We will look to work with the IFS to address any misunderstandings they may have.”

Latest Stories

  • Rantanen scores 3rd in OT, Avalanche rally past Blues 3-2

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored in the final seconds of regulation and the first minute of overtime to complete his fifth career hat trick and give the Colorado Avalanche a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Sunday. “We’re missing a lot of guys, a lot of veteran guys, especially up front,” Rantanen said. “I try to do my best, and even little bit more, in this situation. We need a lot to win games, and tonight was one of those.” Rantanen's second goal of the game came with nine seconds le

  • Ex-Canucks head coach Travis Green to lead Canada at Spengler Cup

    CALGARY — Travis Green is getting back behind the bench. The former Vancouver Canucks head coach has been tabbed to lead Canada's entry at the annual Spengler Cup tournament later this month. Green will be joined behind the bench in Davos, Switzerland, by Hall of Fame defenceman Scott Niedermayer as one of his assistants. Shane Doan is set to serve as the team's GM, joined in a supporting role by fellow former NHLers Ray Whitney, Daniel Briere and Andrew Ebbett. Green, who played 14 NHL seasons,

  • At 41, Craig Anderson is doing what few goalies have done in NHL history

    At 41-years-old, Craig Anderson is defying Father Time with strong play for the Buffalo Sabres. But how does he stack up with other goalies that starred over the age of 40 in NHL history?

  • Wilson's concussion latest setback in Broncos' awful year

    DENVER (AP) — Just when he started to look like his vintage self — scrambling for first downs and diving for the goal line — Russell Wilson was knocked out of the game with a concussion Sunday. Wilson, who hasn’t had a lot of things go his way in his first season in Denver, left the Broncos’ 34-28 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs after suffering a head injury at the end of a 14-yard scramble to the Kansas City 2 early in the fourth quarter. Wilson had rallied the Broncos (3-10) from a 27-0 deficit

  • Women's hockey league plans to double salary cap to $1.5M US

    The Premier Hockey Federation is doubling down on women's hockey by announcing plans to increase its salary cap to $1.5 million US per team for the 2023-24 season in an aggressive bid to deepen its talent pool by offering players an opportunity to earn a living wage. The increase, announced Wednesday morning, will double each team's current cap of $750,000 this season, and is part of an overall $25 million, three-year commitment approved by the league's board of governors 11 months ago. The PHF

  • Canada finalizes world juniors roster with some NHL adds, surprising cuts

    Shane Wright, Connor Bedard, Adam Fantilli and others highlight a stacked Canadian world juniors squad looking to defend gold on home soil.

  • Is Maple Leafs' Nick Robertson injury-prone?

    Forward Nick Robertson will be out of the Maple Leafs lineup for six-to-eight weeks after suffering a shoulder injury but is the latest setback for the 21-year-old part of a more worrying trend?

  • Williamson scores 35 again, Pelicans top Suns 129-124 in OT

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 35 points and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the short-handed Phoenix Suns 129-124 in overtime Sunday for their seventh straight victory. CJ McCollum added 29 for the Pelicans, who beat the Suns — playing without star guard Devin Booker because of tightness in his left hamstring — for the second time in three days and won for the 12th time in their last 14 games as they've surged to the Western Conference lead. Deandre Ayton had 28 points and 12 rebounds

  • Predators forward Michael McCarron enters assistance program

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron has entered the player assistance program of the NHL and NHL Players’ Association. The league and the union announced the move Sunday without specifying why McCarron entered the program. The NHL and NHLPA started the player assistance program in 1996, giving players access to a confidential phone line and counselors in each city in the league. The jointly funded group assists players and their families with mental health, subst

  • Predators forward Michael McCarron enters assistance program

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron has entered the player assistance program of the NHL and NHL Players’ Association. The league and the union announced the move Sunday without specifying why McCarron entered the program. The NHL and NHLPA started the player assistance program in 1996, giving players access to a confidential phone line and counselors in each city in the league. The jointly funded group assists players and their families with mental health, subst

  • Patriots rally for 27-13 win over Cardinals, Murray hurt

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Mac Jones threw for 235 yards, Raekwon McMillan had a crucial fumble return for a touchdown and the New England Patriots rallied for a 27-13 win on Monday night over the Arizona Cardinals, who lost starting quarterback Kyler Murray in the first quarter to a potentially serious knee injury. New England trailed 13-10 at the break but tied the game at 13-all early in the third quarter after a short field goal. The Patriots got their game-changing play and a 20-13 lead later i

  • Wagner, Banchero lead Magic past Raptors for 3rd win in row

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 23 points, Paolo Banchero added 20 points and 12 rebounds and the Orlando Magic beat the Toronto Raptors 111-99 Sunday night for their third straight win. The Magic didn't win three in a row at any point last season. Orlando's last three-game winning streak was in February 2021. “You put three games in a row — I think we’re headed in the right direction,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said. “We’re asking our guys to defend at a high level, which they did. We’

  • Gaudreau OT goal lifts Blue Jackets over Kings 6-5

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Johnny Gaudreau scored 40 seconds into overtime and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Los Angeles Kings 6-5 Sunday night for their second straight win. Jack Roslovic had two goals and two assists, Patrik Laine had a goal and two assists, and Boone Jenner and rookie Kirill Marchenko also scored for the Blue Jackets. Gaudreau and Vladislav Gavrikov each had two assists and Elvis Merzilikins stopped 33 shots. Anze Kopitar scored twice, and Blake Lizotte, Jaret Anderson-Dolan

  • Huntley at practice for Ravens, but Jackson isn't

    OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Tyler Huntley was at practice for the Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday. Lamar Jackson remained absent as he recovers from his knee injury two weekends ago, but Huntley was on the field during the portion open to reporters. He threw a bit without a helmet on, then participated in a drill while wearing one. Huntley has been in concussion protocol after leaving last weekend's win at Pittsburgh in the third quarter. If he and Jackson aren't available for Saturday's game at Clev

  • Steelers' Pickett exits, returns, then placed in protocol

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said he didn't know “the details regarding the sequence” that led to rookie quarterback Kenny Picket initially being cleared to play before being put into concussion protocol during a 16-14 loss to Baltimore on Sunday. Pickett was shaken up after getting sacked by Baltimore linebacker Roquan Smith at the end of Pittsburgh's first drive. He was evaluated by medical personnel and cleared to return, playing one more series before being ruled o

  • Jets move Wilson up to No. 2 QB, still expect White to start

    FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson is moving up on the New York Jets' quarterback depth chart this week. Coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday the benched former starter is being promoted from No. 3 to the backup behind current starter Mike White, who is dealing with a rib injury but is expected to make his fourth straight start Sunday against the Detroit Lions. “Zach's been doing a great job,” Saleh said. “He has been deliberate in his approach over the last three weeks. He's been holding h

  • Meek Mill goes deep for Philly kids caught in justice system

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Raised in the Philly hood, Meek Mill never attended an Eagles game growing up, much less tossed footballs inside the team’s practice facility. Given the chance to show off his arm, the 35-year-old rapper and philanthropist lined up some area kids and had them go deep on the same field where the best team in the NFL trains. Meek Mill short-armed a wobbly pass that sailed about 20 yards and was hauled in by a kid to resounding cheers. Let’s just say Jalen Hurts’ job is safe. "H

  • Bonino scores again to lead Sharks past Coyotes 3-2

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Nick Bonino scored for the fourth straight game, James Reimer won in his return from injury and the San Jose Sharks beat the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 on Tuesday night. Tomas Hertl and Bonino scored in a span of 1:02 early in the first period to set the tone and help the Sharks win for only the third time in 10 games. Nico Sturm added a goal in the second period as San Jose earned just its third victory in 15 games at the Shark Tank this season. Reimer returned from a lower-bod

  • Jaromir Jagr forced into action at age 50 after illness decimates team he owns

    NHL legend Jaromir Jagr can still put up points in pro hockey at the age of 50.

  • Celtics blow big lead, rally back, beat Lakers 122-118 in OT

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 44 points, Jaylen Brown added five of his 25 in overtime, and the Boston Celtics blew a 20-point lead in the second half before rallying from a late 13-point deficit for a thrilling 122-118 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. Marcus Smart hit four 3-pointers and scored 18 points for the NBA-leading Celtics, who wrapped up their six-game trip by avoiding their first three-game losing streak of the season. Anthony Davis had 37 points and 12