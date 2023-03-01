SNP books small venues to ‘shut members out of leadership debates’

Johnstone Town Hall SNP leadership debates First Minister politics Scotland - Skully/Alamy Stock Photo

The SNP has been accused of attempting to block its own members from attending leadership debates by booking tiny hustings venues with only a few hundred seats.

While the party has faced criticism for attempting to impose a blackout on the events for the media and the public, analysis by The Telegraph has shown that fewer than one in 20 of its own members could have followed the proceedings.

One of the larger venues booked by the party, which claims to have more than 100,000 members, for hustings was a hall attached to a shopping centre in Glenrothes, Fife.

The hustings event in Glasgow, Scotland’s largest city, will be held in a university lecture theatre, which has room for just 450 people.

In Inverness, the party booked the OneTouch Theatre, with room for just 250 people, even though there is a larger 840-capacity space at the same venue.

Overall, there is capacity for fewer than 5,000 people across the eight venues where in-person hustings will be held, and a limit has even been applied to an online debate.

The party initially claimed that the events would not be broadcast or open to media to create a “safe space” in which party members could quiz candidates.

However, sources on both the Kate Forbes and Ash Regan campaigns have suggested the move to book small venues was an attempt to shield Humza Yousaf, the favoured candidate of the party establishment, from scrutiny.

Mr Yousaf has said he has no issue with the media being allowed to broadcast proceedings after both his challengers called for them to be opened up.

Ms Regan said: “I’d like to speak to as many members as possible. It’s nice that each region has been included, but we’ve had online conferences for the full membership – so I’m sure we could have gone wider.

“I’m hoping the media carry the full events online so people can see what we have to say. It’s important our members have space and time to ask questions.”

The SNP hustings begin on Wednesday night at the Cumbernauld Theatre at Lanternhouse, where the full seated capacity is just 305.

In Aberdeen, the hustings will take place at the Tivoli Theatre, with room for 530 people.

Johnstone Town Hall in Renfrewshire, where a debate will be held on March 8, has room for only 264.

The largest hustings venue will be Edinburgh’s Usher Hall, which has room for about 1,500 people in conference-style seating.

Tickets are understood to have been snapped up by members within hours leaving many unhappy that they will be unable to see a candidate at a party event. STV is to broadcast its own debate between the three candidates on Mar 7.

The party signalled that it was ready to make a partial about-turn after announcing the blackout, potentially by allowing hustings to be streamed online or opened up to a limited number of journalists, who would have to share content with other outlets.

However, details were yet to be confirmed on Wednesday afternoon.

Last summer, when the Conservatives chose between Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak to become party leader and Prime Minister, all hustings events were streamed online for anyone to watch.

Mr Yousaf also suggested larger venues should have been booked, saying: “From day one of this campaign, I’ve been running a grassroots campaign to engage with the SNP membership who will decide who is the best candidate to lead our party.

“All SNP members should have the opportunity to hear from the candidates directly and that includes the organised regional and online hustings.

“I have been speaking with our grassroots members every single day and my campaign to be the next SNP Leader will continue to be membership led.”

The SNP has been approached for comment.