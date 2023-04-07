SNP auditors resign as Nicola Sturgeon's husband Peter Murrell faces finance probe

The accounting firm used by the SNP has resigned just days after police arrested the party's former chief executive as part of an investigation into the party's finances.

Johnston Carmichael had spent a decade auditing its finances but a party spokesperson confirmed the company "will not be providing audit services to the SNP this year".

The party's treasurer is now seeking another firm to audit its finances.

Earlier this week, former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell, who is Nicola Sturgeon's husband, was arrested by police investigating the SNP's finances.

He was later released without charge pending further investigation.

Sky News understands the accounting firm resigned before Mr Murrell was arrested.

It is understood Johnston Carmichael said it took the decision following a review of its client portfolio and resources.

But Scottish Conservative MSP Donald Cameron said the resignation "only raises further questions about the increasingly murky picture surrounding the SNP's finances".

"Given this firm have audited the party's accounts for so long, the SNP must be fully transparent over why they have decided to quit now," he added.

"The extraordinary events of recent weeks leave the SNP with big questions to answer, and their auditors' resignation only adds to the growing number of issues they must address."

Probe into £600,000 campaign spending

Mr Murrell spent almost 12 hours in custody following his arrest in connection with an investigation into the party's finances on Wednesday.

Police Scotland has been investigating the spending of about £600,000 which was earmarked for Scottish independence campaigning.

It is understood there have been complaints the ringfenced cash has been used improperly by being spent elsewhere.

A blue tent was set up in the front garden of the house belonging to Mr Murrell and Ms Sturgeon in Glasgow, with police taping the area off.

In the afternoon, officers could be seen in the back garden, one of whom was carrying two spades, although it is unclear why.

The officers were seen opening a small shed and a storage box, while a police photographer was seen documenting the search.

Police were also seen removing large green boxes from the SNP's Edinburgh headquarters and stacking them into vans.

The investigation comes just a week after Humza Yousaf was legally sworn in as Scotland's sixth first minister - replacing Ms Sturgeon after her shock resignation in February.

In one of her last interviews, the former SNP leader told Sky News the ongoing probe - and the pressure on her and her husband as a result - did not play a part in her departure.

She also said she had "not heard" whether her husband had been asked to talk to detectives.

Mr Murrell hasn't been seen in public since he sensationally quit his senior role last month following a damaging secrecy row over party membership numbers.