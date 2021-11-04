Snowy McPlowface, Berta, Gary? Calgary runs snowplow naming contest

The City of Calgary is running a contest asking children to name 30 snowplows by the end of November.

Chris McGeachy, City of Calgary spokesperson, says the best names — put forward by kids between kindergarten and Grade 9 — will be selected and will appear on the side of the plows this winter.

"I think our plows are very recognizable on city streets during the winter. It's a tough job. Our crews do an excellent job during the snowfall," McGeachy said.

"This is a good way to just kind of make it a little more fun for everyone…I think they're going to enjoy driving some of these plows with some of the creative names that kids come up with."

Submissions can be made online until Nov. 30. The city says the winning names will be announced December or January.

Similar plow naming initiatives have been used in other jurisdictions, including Scotland and Minnesota.