Snowy déjà vu for B.C. as freezing levels sink, risk of low-elevation snow

Do you remember October of 2020 when the end of the month featured snow down toward the bottom of the valley in the Interior, including accumulating snow across a wide swath of highway passes? If you do, then you may be getting a case of déjà vu in the upcoming week.

An Arctic front is seeping down over Western Canada, mostly sitting over Alberta and Saskatchewan. B.C., however, will still be getting its fair share of the chilly weather, especially in the northern regions of the province where temperatures in the minus double digits will be felt.

The freezing level at this time of year is typically around 2000 metres, but will dip as low a 600-700 metres on Tuesday as the cold upper trough swings through.

Therefore, some of the higher elevation driving routes along Vancouver Island, including routes extending outside the Lower Mainland, could accumulate some wet snow. This could make the road surfaces slippery, so if you haven't switched to your winter tires yet, now may be a good time to do so.

The snowy conditions will make its way to southern B.C. Monday night and stick around throughout Tuesday and into the overnight.

Close to the border, between Abbotsford and Osoyoos, will see the heaviest snow overnight Tuesday.

Temperatures around Vancouver and the southern Interior will feel more like February than October with temperatures around 10 degrees Celsius on Monday and dipping a bit more on Tuesday.

