Snowstorm leaves dozens stranded inside remote U.K. pub for three days

On Friday, a pub called the Tan Hill Inn in Yorkshire, England was filled with people who had gathered to watch Noasis - an Oasis tribute band -perform.

Outside, the snow was falling fast and furious. And while wintery weather was in the forecast, patrons were dismayed when they attempted to leave at the end of the evening, only to find themselves snowed in.

According to the New York Times, snow piles nearly a metre high blocked the exits and created a mess of roadways.

By the time Noasis had finished, authorities had declared the roads unsafe for driving, forcing the pub's patrons, staff, and the band - around 61 people in all - to remain inside the pub. While a tunnel was eventually dug out, but the roads leading to and from the remote pub were unusable.

Conditions hadn't improved by morning, nor were they any better Sunday.

On Monday morning, the group was finally allowed to leave - after three days locked inside the pub. At that time, about 50 people were still inside. At one point, a mountain rescue team was able to get through the snow to attend to a guest who was experiencing a medical issue, the BBC reports. The rest of the group left after a snowplow passed through, clearing the roads.

Pub manager Nicola Townsend told the BBC everyone was in "good spirits." Bar staff kept everyone entertained with quiz games and karaoke, Townsend said, and, according to one guest, "lots of beer."

Dubbed 'Britain's highest pub', The Tan Hill Inn is an isolated 17th-century pub that sits atop a hill 528 metres about sea level. It is 17 km from the closest town.

Starting November 25, a powerful storm moved through the U.K., Ireland, and France, bringing heavy snow and wind gusts up to 160 kilometres per hour. At one point, around 112,000 homes lost power. At least three people were killed by falling tree branches during the storm.