Snowstorm closes schools across the province

A person walks in the middle of a snow-covered street in downtown Halifax early Thursday morning. (Nicola Seguin/CBC - image credit)

A storm that blanketed most of Nova Scotia in snow overnight has closed schools across the province.

All regional centres for eduction have cancelled classes for the day, and several universities have closed or delayed opening Thursday morning.

Snow started in the southwestern part of the province on Wednesday and spread eastward throughout the evening.

Another five centimetres of snow is possible for mainland Nova Scotia Thursday, with another 10 to 20 centimetres possible in Cape Breton, according to CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin.

Strong northeasterly winds will blow the snow around, creating low visibility, with the strongest winds expected in Cape Breton and the eastern mainland.

