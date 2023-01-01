Snowmobilers taking advantage of trails the Northeast has to offer

NORTHEAST – Snowmobiling has become a winter activity all throughout Saskatchewan but specifically the Northeast region. The Northeast part of Saskatchewan or Zone 2 in the Saskatchewan Snowmobile Association (SSA) map has over 24 clubs in the area, out of a total of 65 clubs in the province. These clubs are all working hard to provide safe, groomed trails for snowmobilers. The Northeast has become a snowmobiler’s winter destination with the most groomed trails and warm-up shelters.

Recently, the Tisdale Snowmobile Club Inc. added onto their trail system. They have extended trail 225E that makes a loop through the community of Bjorkdale. This trail also links up with trail 225A and 225D.

They decided to add this trail because of the services Bjorkdale offers with fuel/restaurant/bar as stops for snowmobilers.

President of the Tisdale Snowmobile Club, Wayne Hedin, said the Tisdale club submitted an application to the SSA to be approved well ahead of the snowmobile season. All of the landowners, RMs and municipalities needed to sign permission forms and be included to start the process of adding this trail. As per the SSA regulations, 20 stakes every kilometre and proper signage all needed to go up.

Hedin has been in the club for 15 years and president for seven of those years. He plans to step down next year and extends an invitation to any local snowmobilers who want to get involved to contact him for more information at 873-0428.

The Porcupine Trail Blasters also extended their trail system towards Bjorkdale and added a new warm-up shelter just east of Bjorkdale for snowmobile enthusiasts to enjoy.

Snowmobile clubs have benefited since a portion of registration fees began going to local clubs. All Saskatchewan snowmobile registration fees collected by SGI go in to the Saskatchewan Snowmobile Fund, administered by the Saskatchewan Snowmobile Association. According to the Saskatchewan Snowmobile Fund 2022 annual report, over $2,000,319 was distributed to local clubs.

For more information on the SSA and the trail conditions in the area go to: Saskatchewan Snowmobile Association – Ride over 10,500kms of Snowmobile Trail in Saskatchewan at sasksnow.com.

Nicole Goldsworthy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Humboldt Journal