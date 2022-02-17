Snowmobilers caught chasing, harassing deer in Idaho. Now officials are investigating

Snowmobilers were caught on camera harassing and chasing deer in Idaho. Now officials want to track them down.

Idaho Fish and Game officials are asking for help identifying the two snowmobilers who were seen harassing a herd of deer, wildlife officials said Feb. 8.

The pair harassed the wintering mule deer on Jan. 9, near Heise in East Idaho, wildlife officials said. They were seen chasing the large herd “for several minutes,” Fish and Game said.

A large herd of mule deer were chased by snowmobilers, wildlife officials said.

Wildlife officials are offering a reward for information.

“This area is extremely popular for snowmobilers, but also is important for wintering mule deer,” Conservation Officer Spencer Wesche said in a news release. “I would appreciate any information concerning the identity of the two drivers so I can follow up with them.”

Anyone with information can call Wesche, the Upper Snake Fish and Game Office or the Citizens Against Poaching hotline.