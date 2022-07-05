Snowline at 52-Week High on News

Snowline Gold Corp. (C.SGD) hit a new 52-week high of $44.49 Tuesday. Snowline Gold has arranged to issue, on a non-brokered private placement basis, (a) up to 7,000,000 flow-through common shares of the Company at a price of $1.40 per FT Share for gross proceeds of up to $9,800,000 and (b) up to 12,342,293 units of the Company at a price of $1.25 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $15,427,866.25. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant.

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (T.OLY) hit a new 52-week high of $65.00 Tuesday. No news stories available today.

