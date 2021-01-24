It’s SNOWING! Wintry weather hits London as snow sweeps across southern England
Snow fell across parts of London on Sunday as forecasters warned of further hazardous conditions.
Many took to social media to share pictures of wintery showers outside their homes as the capital was gripped by a cold snap from Iceland and the Arctic.
Overnight, the capital shivered in temperatures as low as -3C.
A Transport for London roadside CCTV camera was among the first to capture a blizzard on the A4 Sipson Road near Heathrow.
The Met Office is ready to put in place five new weather warnings for snow and ice going into the final week of January.
Further heavy rainfall, which caused severe flooding in the wake of Storm Christoph, is not forecast until next Wednesday - but plummeting temperatures are expected.
Snow moving into west London pic.twitter.com/uU2e8cUPMz
— Murky Depths (@TheMurkyDepths) January 24, 2021
Forecasters predicted a band of snow would move into south-west England and Wales on Sunday morning, spreading to the East Midlands and south-east England later in the day.
Temperatures across the whole of the UK dropped below freezing overnight, with the coldest temperatures in the Scottish Highlands at an icy -10C.
Elsewhere, London and Manchester got down to -3C overnight and Bristol, Belfast and Glasgow dropped to -2C.
Frosts are expected overnight on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.
Meteorologist Martin Bowles said: “The biggest hazard over the next couple of days is going to be ice because we're getting these snow showers which will all freeze overnight.
“Obviously roads tend to be quite well gritted, especially main roads, but I would warn people to be careful on pavements, minor roads that don't get gritted or city roads."
⛄️First time in years that we have a sprinkling of snow in London⛄️ pic.twitter.com/Z8xumhmE4L
— Michael Hill (@mhillofficial) January 24, 2021
The Met Office's first warning for snow and ice is already in place in north-west England, but four more will be in place by tomorrow morning.
Areas being placed under warnings are Northern Ireland, south-west England and South Wales, the Midlands, and south-east England.
Mr Bowles said the cold spell would continue until about Wednesday before being replaced with milder temperatures in the final days of the month.
“That's not to say that that's the end of all cold weather for winter, it isn't, we've just got a mild spell coming up,” he said.
Despite people being urged to heed flood warnings into the weekend, Mr Bowles said they were “gradually reducing” and that more heavy rain was not expected until Wednesday night or Thursday.
“We're hopeful that the river levels will fall quite significantly before that so we're not expecting any significant flooding problems over the next few days, apart from in areas where the warnings are already in place,” he said.
The Environment Agency previously warned of “exceptionally high river levels” following days of heavy rainfall in the wake of Storm Christoph, with hundreds of properties across the country flooded.