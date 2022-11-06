Snowfall warnings in place for parts of southern Alberta

·1 min read
Calgarian Sam French was riding his bike despite the snow in Calgary two weeks ago. Regions throughout southern Alta. are under a snowfall warning on Sunday. (Terri Trembath/CBC - image credit)
A snowfall warning is in place for parts of southern Alberta, with 15-25 centimetres of snow possible in some areas by Tuesday morning, according to Environment Canada.

The forecaster said snow will begin Sunday evening and intensify Monday. It is expected to ease late Monday night.

"Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions," wrote Environment Canada in the warning. "Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow."

The warning is in effect for:

Environment Canada
Other parts of the province are also experiencing poor driving conditions.

In central Alberta, RCMP advised Saturday that motorists avoid travelling between Airdrie and Red Deer.

In Calgary, snow stopped falling early Sunday morning; a further 2-4 centimetres are expected Sunday night. Drivers should slow down and pay extra attention to "trouble spots" on exit ramps, at intersections, on hills and bridge decks, the city said in a release.

Information on road conditions for Alberta highways can be found at 511.alberta.ca.

