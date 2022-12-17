Snowfall warnings in effect for most of New Brunswick

Environment Canada warned driving may be difficult Saturday evening as snow accumulates. (Gary Moore/CBC - image credit)

Wet snow fell in central and southern parts of the province Saturday and will spread to the rest of New Brunswick throughout the weekend.

Environment Canada updated snowfall warnings for Fredericton, Grand Lake, Oromocto, St. Stephen, Sussex and Kennebecasis Valley Saturday afternoon.

Between 20 and 30 centimetres of snow is expected to fall by Sunday evening. The rest of the province will see about 20 centimetres by Monday morning.

"Snow at times mixed with rain is expected to change to snow and then spread to the remainder of the province this evening," Environment Canada said in a statement.

Environment Canada

The heaviest snowfall will happen Saturday evening, before tapering off Sunday evening.

Periods of moderate and light snow will persist into next week, the national forecaster says.

Environment Canada warned that driving may become difficult as the snow continues to accumulate. Blowing snow is not of concern, as the snow will be wet.