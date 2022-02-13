Snowfall warning issued for central, eastern P.E.I.

A snowfall warning has been issued for Prince and Queens counties. (Kerry Campbell/CBC - image credit)

Some parts of P.E.I. could see up to 25 centimetres of snow by Monday night.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning Sunday afternoon for Kings and Queens counties. Snow is expected to begin moving into the province this evening.

The snow will continue overnight, tapering to flurries by Monday evening.

Snowfall between 15 and 25 centimetres is expected in central and eastern P.E.I.

A special weather statement is also in place for Prince County, where up to 15 centimetres of snow could fall.

Environment Canada said the snow and colder temperatures may cause whiteout conditions over highways and other exposed areas.

It's been a particularly snowy winter for P.E.I., with four snow storms having already been recorded for 2022.

Most parts of the Island saw between 30 and 50 centimetres of snow and ice pellets from the last storm.