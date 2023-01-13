Snowfall forecast increasing for Quebec as sizable storm looms

A winter storm approaching southern Quebec will have a significant impact on travel across the region to end the week.

Widespread winter storm warnings are in effect ahead of the potential for 20-40+ cm of snow through Saturday morning. Snowfall rates and accumulations will make travel difficult during and after the storm on Friday.

DON’T MISS: Newfound comet not seen for 50,000 years will soon swing by Earth

This is a change from earlier forecasts that called for lower accumulations around Montreal and the Eastern Townships as a result of mixed precipitation.

Precipitation type and amounts are sensitive to the storm’s precise track in setups like this.

Computer models have since trended farther south with the storm’s track, which means more snow is in the forecast for Metro Montreal.

QCPrecip

The axis of heaviest snow will trace the St. Lawrence River from the provincial border up the length of the Gaspé, exposing most of Quebec’s population to a period of heavy snow Friday through Saturday morning.

As a result, forecasters now expect widespread snow totals of 25-35 cm to blanket the Montreal area through the end of the storm, with 25-40 cm possible up the St. Lawrence toward Quebec City. Portions of the Gaspé Peninsula could see 50+ cm.

Folks across the Eastern Townships can now expect 15-25 cm of snow during the storm, with lower totals south and east of Sherbrooke.

MUST SEE: Here's what you need, indoors and out, to get through winter

QCSnow

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued winter storm warnings for much of southern Quebec ahead of the storm.

“Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations,” the agency said in its warning. “Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.”

A freezing rain warning remains in place for the Eastern Townships through the day Friday, where a glaze of ice is possible before precipitation changes over to snow.

Stay with The Weather Network for the latest updates on the snow across Quebec.