Snowdonia: Mother of boy killed with friends in horror car crash says 'I feel like I’m in a nightmare'

The mother of one of four teenagers killed in a horror car crash in North Wales says her life has become a waking nightmare following the discovery of their bodies.

A huge two-day search was launched when Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Henderson and Hugo Morris, from Shrewbsury in Shropshire, failed to return home from an overnight camping trip in Snowdonia.

The search ended in tragedy on Tuesday, when the boys' bodies were recovered from a crashed silver Ford Fiesta, found overturned and partially submerged in water.

"I feel like I’m in a nightmare I wish I could wake up from but I’m not," 17-year-old Harvey's mother, Crystal Owen, said in a post on Facebook on Wednesday morning.

"I just wanted to say I do appreciate people’s kindness but no amount of messages is going to help me overcome this.

"Nothing will make this nightmare go away."

Prior to the discovery of the boys' bodies, Ms Owen told the BBC she had not known the teenagers were going on a camping trip, and had thought they were going to stay at a friend’s grandfather’s house.

(L-R) Harvey Owen, Hugo Morris, Wilf Henderson, Jevon Hirst (North Wales Police/ES composite)

“I am frantically worried, we haven’t slept a wink, we are desperate to chase any lead we can,” she told the BBC on Tuesday.

“If I’d have known (where he was going) I wouldn’t have let him due to the winter weather conditions.

“They are all sensitive, intelligent lads and we are just hoping they parked up, got lost and are OK.”

Following news of the tragedy, 17-year-old Wilf's girlfriend Maddi Corfield posted a tribute to him online, writing: “I love you so much, I’m going to miss you forever.

“The sweetest and most loving boy I’ve ever known. I hope you know how much I love you, gorgeous. Thank you for all the time you’ve spent with me…thank you for loving me endlessly. I promise I’ll do the same for you, my sweet, sweet angel.”

She added: “I can’t imagine my world without you. I’m missing you so much already, but I am going to enjoy life the way you would’ve wanted, the way that you made me feel.”

Maddi's mother Lisa Corfield, 37, posted her own tribute on Facebook, writing: “I am absolutely heartbroken for Maddi and all of the families involved. Wilf was such a lovely, kind lad and treated Maddi in a way only a mother could hope her daughter be treated.

"Maddi is heartbroken and we will all miss you dearly Wilf."

North Wales Police said the vehicle in which the boys' bodies were found appeared to have left the road in Garreg, near the village of Tremadog on the edge of Snowdonia National Park.

Liz Saville Roberts, MP for Dwyfor Meirionnydd, and local Senedd member Mabon ap Gwynfor said in a joint statement: “This news is truly heartbreaking and foremost as parents ourselves our thoughts go out to the families and friends of the four young men whose lives have been lost in this tragic accident.

The boys' bodies were found inside an overturned car at Garreg, North Wales (PA Wire)

“We would like to pay tribute to the emergency services and local mountain rescue teams involved in the search operation and to members of the public for their assistance in helping to locate the vehicle.

“No words can sufficiently reflect the sorrow that this news brings to our whole community.”

First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford said it was “devastating news” to hear of the boys’ deaths.

“My thoughts are with their family and friends during this incredibly difficult time as they deal with the unimaginable,” he added in a post on social media site X, formerly known as Twitter.

The boys' community in Shropshire has also been plunged into grieving, as the investigation into the fatal crash continues.

Shrewsbury Colleges Group, where the four friends were A-level students, offered “deepest condolences to the family and friends” of the teenagers and said it had put in place a range of support measures to help those affected.

Trinity Churches said it would offer “time and space to pray” at the Trinity Centre in Meole Brace from 9am on Wednesday, while Shrewsbury Abbey was to be open all day for prayer and reflection.

Superintendent Owain Llewellyn said: “Police officers attended and located a Ford Fiesta vehicle on its roof, partially submerged in water.

“Tragically, the bodies of four young males were recovered from within the vehicle.

“The families of the missing boys have been informed.

“At present, this appears to have been a tragic accident, and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the four young men at this very difficult time.”

Inquiries into why the car left the road are being carried out, the force said.

Superintendent Owain Llewelyn speaking to the media on Tuesday, November 21 (PA)

While the search for the teenagers was underway, their worried parents had reposted a police appeal for information on social media.

One wrote: “Please keep sharing … if anyone knows anything or can think of anything that may help find the boys please contact the police. We are desperate for any news.”

Another said: “I am frantic with worry, one of these boys is my son Harvey, please please please share and tag anyone in Wales or get in touch with any information you may have.”