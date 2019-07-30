Snowboarding: Olympic silver medalist Parrot says he has beaten cancer

(Reuters) - Olympic snowboarding slopestyle silver medalist Max Parrot of Canada has said he has beaten cancer and intends to return to competition at an X Games event in Norway in August.

Parrot, a five-times X Games champion who won silver at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics, revealed in January that he had been diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma.

"After battling myself to the best I could during these past seven months, I can finally say that I have won against cancer," the 25-year-old said in an Instagram post.

"So hyped to compete at @xgamesnorway in a month. It has felt so weird not to compete last season. Stoked to get back at it. Can't wait."

Hodgkin lymphoma is a relatively rare cancer, according to Lymphoma Canada.

It accounts for around 0.5% of all cancers and 15% of all lymphomas diagnosed. Each year in Canada, approximately 900 people are diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma.





(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Nick Mulvenney)