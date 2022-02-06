Snowboarder Julia Marino Wins Team USA's First Medal of Beijing Winter Olympics with Silver in Slopestyle

Lindsay Kimble
·1 min read
In this article:
Julia Marino
Julia Marino

Julia Marino had a surprise upset to win the silver medal in the women's slopestyle!

The Westport, Connecticut, native, 24, scored her highest score of 87.68 during her second of three runs on Sunday in Beijing.

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, 20, won New Zealand's first slopestyle gold medal and first gold in any event at the Winter Games with 92.88 in her third run. Australia's Tess Coady scored bronze with 84.15.

Team USA's Jamie Anderson, a slopestyle pioneer and three-time Olympian, finished in ninth. Anderson previously won two consecutive gold medals, at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games and 2014 Sochi Games, when the discipline made its Olympic debut.

At the 2018 Olympics, Marino was 11th in slopestyle and finished 10th in big air.

RELATED: 2022 Winter Olympics: 10 Fun Facts We Learned Watching the Parade of Nations

RELATED: Norwegian Skier Wins First Gold of 2022 Winter Olympics, USA's Jesse Diggins Finishes Sixth

The overall first medals of the 2022 Winter Games were won on Saturday, with Norway's Therese Johaug taking gold, followed by Russian Olympic Committee's Natalia Nepryaeva, and Teresa Stadlober of Austria, with the silver and bronze, respectively.

This Games, Team USA has 224 athletes competing in Beijing, ranging in age from 16 years old to 40 years old. Events began on Thursday (Eastern) and will continue through Feb. 20.

To learn more about Team USA, visit TeamUSA.org. Watch the Winter Olympics, now, and the Paralympics, beginning March 4, on NBC.

