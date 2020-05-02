Snowbirds to take to Nova Scotia skies on Sunday

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds are scheduled to take to Nova Scotia skies on Sunday.

A map of the route has been released on Facebook. The flight is called Operation Inspiration and its aim is to salute all Canadians doing their part to right the spread of COVID-19.

While times could change because of weather, the nine jets plan to start at Greenwood around 2:30 p.m., then fly over Truro around 2:50 p.m., then to Halifax at about 3 p.m. and back to Greenwood.

Canadian Forces Snowbirds

With that route, communities in and surrounding Aylesford, Berwick, Kentville, Wolfville, Economy, Portapique, Debert, Great Village, Brookfield, Alton, Stewiacke, Shubenacadie, Enfield, Fall River, Dartmouth, Bedford, Lower Sackville, Mount Uniacke and Windsor should be able to see the flypast.

"We encourage Canadians to observe the flyovers from the safety of their home and refrain from travelling to see the flyover," the snowbirds said in a statement on Facebook.

The visit comes in the aftermath of a mass shooting in the province two weeks ago. The Snowbirds will fly over many of the communities directly impacted.

"They will start flying this weekend in Nova Scotia, reminding all of us of the importance to stick together in these difficult times for all. #StrongerTogether," said a Facebook post from Defence Minister Harjit Sajjjan.

