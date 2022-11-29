Snow in Tri-Cities forecast this week. Seattle could get more

Tri-City Herald staff
·2 min read

Snow is likely in the Tri-Cities Wednesday morning during what’s forecast to be a cold and wet week, says the National Weather Service.

Some wet flakes fell Monday afternoon in parts of the Tri-Cities, only to quickly melt. But a sprinkling of snow was sticking to car hoods and other flat surfaces as temperatures fell at dark.

Wednesday has the potential for a light coating of snow on the ground in the Tri-Cities area.

The weather service predicts new snow accumulation of less than half an inch in the predawn hours on Wednesday in the Tri-Cities.

Then a mix of rain and snow is likely until mid morning.

A 40% chance of snow is forecast for Thursday morning, but precipitation could fall as rain in all but the highest elevations of the Tri-Cities.

Snow also is possible Friday night and Saturday morning in the Tri-Cities, with the snow level falling to 600 feet on Saturday. Much of the Tri-Cities is at just above 400 feet elevation.

This could be one of those weeks when the Seattle area gets more snow than the Tri-Cities.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the Seattle area from 1 p.m. Tuesday to 10 a.m. Wednesday, with up to 3 inches of snow possible in the higher hills of Seattle and neighboring communities.

A winter storm watch has been issued for parts of Washington state, including north of Connell, and most of central Washington, including Ellensburg and Wenatchee, from Tuesday afternoon until Wednesday afternoon or evening.

Travel across the Cascade Mountain passes of Washington will be challenging, with heavy snow forecast Tuesday night through Wednesday morning, says the weather service.

On Tuesday night 10 to 14 inches of new snow could accumulate on Interstate 90 at Snoqualmie Pass,with 5 to 9 inches more on Wednesday, says the weather service.

