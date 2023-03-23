Snow, floods makes travel treacherous in California as winter storm targets the Plains, Midwest

Parts of California as well as the Plains and Midwest will see more snow Wednesday, with some areas seeing up to 5 feet.

California was recovering from what meteorologists called a "bomb cyclone" that battered the state Tuesday, killing two people. On Wednesday, the Sierra Nevada region could see up to 5 feet of snow and dramatic winds whipping as fast as 60 mph.

The snowfall will also reach into Nevada, with some southern parts of the state expecting 20 inches. Meanwhile, North Dakota and Minnesota were expecting another round of snow Wednesday, with some areas receiving up to 7 inches.

The same storm that brought wintry weather to California will spread east Thursday and Friday. AccuWeather meteorologists warned about possible flooding and severe weather from the southern Plains to the Southeast.

California tornado?: Possible tornado hits Southern California city of Montebello; buildings reportedly damaged

California power outage map: Over 126,000 homes and businesses in the dark

California rain: Why it would take multiple years like this to erase drought

Here’s what we know.

Snow sets in on California, Nevada

Winter storm conditions were hitting central and southern California, as well as swaths of southern Nevada. At lower elevations, locally heavy rain and snowmelt may cause flooding Wednesday in Southern California and central Arizona, the National Weather Service warned.

Thanks to strong winds across the state Tuesday, more than 100,000 homes and businesses in California were without power as of Wednesday morning, according to utility tracker PowerOutage.us.

A winter storm warning was in effect until Wednesday night along Santa Barbara County’s interior mountains. The area was expecting snow accumulations of up to 2 feet in areas above 6,000 feet. Two to 10 inches of snow was possible in areas above 3,500 feet, with winds gusting up to 65 mph.

Farther northeast in the Sierra Nevada region, heavy snow of up to 5 feet was expected, with winds gusting up to 60 mph.

Story continues

A winter storm warning blanketed the southern half of Nevada, with snow accumulations of 20 inches forecasted in some mountainous areas. Travel could be impossible for drivers as blowing snow reduced visibility.

What is a flash flood warning? What to know about deadly weather hazard

Winter storm conditions in Minnesota, North Dakota

Heavy snow also was expected in parts of Minnesota and North Dakota.

Travel will be dangerous in the area, with hazardous road conditions for evening commutes. If people must drive, they should keep an extra flashlight, food and water in their vehicles, the National Weather Service said.

Winter storm tracker

National weather radar

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: California weather updates: Winter storm moves east to Midwest, Plains